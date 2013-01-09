Polk Audio has launched the Woodbourne wireless speaker system at CES 2013.

The speaker supports wireless AirPlay and aptx Bluetooth streaming from compatible devices, and also has a USB input for iOS devices and standard analogue and digital audio inputs.

The Polk Woodbourne delivers 180 watts of power, powering two 5.25in mid/bass drivers and two 1in silk dome tweeters.

The tabletop design comes in a mahogany wood veneer finish and a white cabinet and promises to be the first of a range of new streaming product from Polk Audio.

Compatible with Apple and Android devices for wireless music streaming, the Polk Woodbourne will cost around £700 and is due in Q2 2013.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.