They'll be able to view the channels from August 1st, in time for the new football season.

Earllier this year, Ofcom ruled that Sky would have to cut the price it charged rivals such as BT and Virgin Media to show its premium sports channels.

BT is yet to unveil its exact pricing, but in the past it has indicated it would charge around £15 a month for Sky Sports 1.

However, Ofcom's proposed charges were slightly higher than BT expected. BT will unveil its official pricing for Sky Sports 1 and 2 this Thursday, so we'll bring you an update then with all the details.

Virgin Media has already slashed the cost of Sky Sports and Sky Movies on its cable TV service.

