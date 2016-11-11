BT has announced an array of improvements to its TV app and BT Sport channel.

From January 2017, BT Sport will be the first broadcaster to support Dolby Atmos sound, adding it to its BT Sport 4K UHD TV packages. Dolby Atmos is due to be integrated into other UHD content throughout the year.

BT has also announced that its BoxNation boxing channel will be available free for BT Sport subscribers.

The company is also updating its app, provided as a free upgrade across all of BT TV's packages. Its focus is on giving a more intuitive, faster and slicker experience with "image-rich surfing of on-demand choices".

BT TV’s "next generation" YouView TV service will be available on set top boxes from early 2017, enabling customers to manage their recordings and stream live and on-demand programmes on mobile devices.

MORE: Remix IO wants to be your all-in-one 4K media streamer