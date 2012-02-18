Whole-house video company HDconnectivity is giving away a complete HDanywhere system, worth £2500 and allowing up to four sources to to be distributed to four rooms, at next weekend's Sound & Vision show in Bristol.

You can win a system based around the company's new HKHA414SW hub, which can carry video at up to 4K resolution over a single run of CAT-5 cable, and the lucky winner will not only get all the equipment required, but also cabling and installation.

The HDanywhere SingleWire systems comply with all the latest HDMI features, including Full HD 1080p, 3D and Deep Colour, while that extra bandwidth means the system is ready for future video developments.

In addition the system allows infrared control of connected components from any room served by the distribution network, and delivers high-speed internet connectivity round the network, too. A broadband router can be connected to the hub, and each receiver has two Ethernet ports.

Meanwhile U-HDCP ensures a constant HDCP handshake is maintained between the hub and connected source components such as Blu-ray players and set-top boxes, avoiding any HDCP delays when switching sources.

To be in with a chance of winning the system, visit HDanywhere in Room 422 at the show, which is open from Friday until Sunday at Bristol's Marriott City Centre hotel, or the HDanywhere website during the show.

