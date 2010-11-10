• BeoSound 8 is a dock system that takes the Apple iPad, iPhone and iPods. It has circular, 'floating' speakers and a metal look. Goes on sale in a couple of weeks for £895. Gulp.

• It uses two-way active speakers, with a conical rear, but can still be wall mounted. Customisable, coloured speaker covers are extra.

• The system has a 'room adaptation switch' so you can tune it to your room's acoustics. Also fitted with USB and line inputs, and has a direct digital dock connection, so bypasses the DAC in Apple's portable devices.

• B&O will soon launch an iPhone app that will give access to internet radio via the BeoSound 8. Also planning a B&O clock.

• The company celebrates its 85th anniversary next week. We'll have pictures of some classic B&O kit to follow, plus an interview with B&O's CEO.

UPDATE: More details - and that interview - in our new blog here.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook