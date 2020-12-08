Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are at their lowest price ever in Australia

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the successor to Bose's popular QC35 II cans, and they're an improvement in every way – awesome noise cancelling, solid clarity in sound, and supremely stylish.

One of the only things holding them back from perfection is their relatively high retail price in Australia (AU$599), but thanks to Amazon, you can knock a huge AU$240 off that for today only.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$359 (was AU$599; save AU$240) The lowest price we've ever seen on the 700s makes them an especially good deal for those looking to score a powerful pair of ANC cans. You'd best hurry though, as Amazon is only offering this discount today (December 8th) and while stocks last. Available in both Silver and Soapstone colour options.View Deal

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 feature an array of eight microphones that help immensely with intelligent noise-cancelling while both listening to music and taking calls.

There's a total of 11 levels of noise-cancelling to fine tune the level to your comfort, all running on Bose's brand new, dedicated ANC chipset. You'll have 20 hours of battery life to play with, Bluetooth 5.0, and an incredibly comfortable and stylish design.

If you're keen on these cans you'd best be quick, as the Black colour option had sold out in the time it took to write this article. Giddy up.