Bang & Olufsen has announced the launch of its new BeoLab20 wireless speaker, which features an "all-new digital sound engine" designed to trump its rivals in terms of processing power.

The Danish company's new floorstander is the latest to come with 'Immaculate Wireless Sound', which it says offers "crystal clear, wireless bliss" and offers plenty of flexibility when it comes to speaker placement.

Immaculate Wireless Sound also means that the BeoLab 20 can connect to B&O's entire range of wireless equipment, as well as all other WiSA-compliant products on the 5GHz frequency band.

The speaker provides a combined 640 watts of power through its active design – a pair of 160 watt amplifiers for bass, a 160 watt amplifier for midrange and another 160 watt amplifier for the treble.

Other features include Adaptive Bass Linearisation and a free/wall/corner switch, with connections, including two Power Link, one RCA and one TOSLINK, in addition to its wireless capability.

The BeoLab 20 weighs 18kg and measures 82cm x 39.3cm. It houses a 10in dual coil bass unit; a 5in midrange speaker unit; and a 3/4in treble speaker unit based on the Acoustic Lens.

B&O vice president of core business Michael Langager said: "BeoLab 20 demonstrates everything we’ve learned about engineering radically good sound into small spaces over the last 10 years."

Available from B&O stores, the BeoLab 20 will cost £3748 for one or £7495 for a pair. The launch of the speaker comes hot on the heels of the firm's new BeoVision Avant 4K TV.

by Pete Hayman

