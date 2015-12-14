The BBC's catch-up TV app, which won a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award in October, has never previously been available on Apple TV, despite being available on rival streaming boxes such as Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Now TV.

The BBC has now revealed that iPlayer has come to the new Apple TV box, after announcing it would eventually be available when the new box went on sale. You'd previously been able to stream the iPlayer app on your phone or tablet to Apple TV, but this is the first time the BBC has had a dedicated iPlayer app on the platform.

Dan Taylor-Watt, head of BBC iPlayer said: "With the launch of iPlayer on new Apple TV, I’m delighted we've been able to give people another way of accessing the full breadth and range of BBC programmes."

Sky is currently the only major TV broadcaster to offer an app for Apple TV. There's no word on whether ITV, Channel 4 or Five will follow suit.

The new Apple TV box comes with a new tvOS operating system and a Siri-powered voice remote control, and is available to order now from the Apple store.

MORE: iPlayer review

MORE: Awards 2015: Best streaming services