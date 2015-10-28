The BBC iPlayer is so ubiquitous that it's only too easy to take it for granted. But, when you consider what you're getting for whatever fraction of the licence fee it is costing, its amazing value becomes clearer.

A catch-up service through which you can access a vast library of BBC content, it is easy to use and offers a fine picture (with some of it in high-definition) - provided you have a decent broadband speed, of course. It was a no-brainer, really, for our Product of the Year gong.

Hot on iPlayer's heels comes Netflix, our Best Buy in the video subscription services category. This is the second year in a row that the film and box-set giant has taken this Award - and, when you look at what it has to offer, that should come as no surprise.

As we say in our review, Netflix is a perfect example of doing the right things well. It’s without doubt one of the most satisfying streaming services we’ve used – fuss-free and easy to love.

And, like BBC iPlayer, it’s pretty much everywhere. Netflix runs on every platform we can expect. If you want to be universally loved, you have to be universal. Netflix understands this.

Of course, music streaming features strongly in the What Hi-Fi? Awards as well. These are exciting times for music streaming, with the introduction of higher-quality streaming services than we've been used to in the past.

Qobuz, the French high-quality streaming service offers superb quality, but suffers a little for features and functionality. It loses out, then, to Tidal - the CD-quality lossless and HD video streaming service.

With an ever-expanding music catalogue, some interesting USPs, exclusive content, videos and lossless audio, Tidal stands out as a truly compelling streaming proposition in an increasingly busy market.

