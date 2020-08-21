B&O launches luxury all-in-one OLED TV and soundbar system

Bang & Olufsen has announced what it calls, "the complete free-standing TV experience". The plush bundle, costing from £3500, comprises a new TV stand, B&O Beosound Stage soundbar, aluminium Beoremote One and an LG CX 4K OLED TV.

The package starts with B&O's newly-launched Beosound Stage TV floor stand (£600), which is specially designed to accommodate the Danish firm's Beosound Stage Dolby Atmos soundbar (£1250).

Those two items are then paired with one of LG's outstanding CX series OLED TVs (you can choose from 48in, 55in or 65in – the stand adjusts to fit the panel). Finally, B&O chucks a sleek, aluminium Beoremote (£275) into your by-now-heaving shopping cart and sets you on a course for high-end home cinema heaven.

B&O promises the package "delivers a powerful cinematic experience" in return for around £3,500. And based on LG's 48in and 55in CX OLEDs, which both picked up five-stars in our tests, we can certainly vouch for the picture side of things.

