Pro-ject, which boosted the vinyl revival with its range of affordable turntables, is 20 years old this year.

And it's going to celebrate in September with a special event including the launch of an anniversary turntable, a new entry-level model claiming 'unbeatable performance', and a range of Box Design streaming products.

The company's Signature Anniversary turntable and the new entry-level model are set to be announced on September 2nd, along with what are said to be 'revolutionary digital and streaming products' from its Box Design by Pro-ject sub-brand.

These new digital products will see the company, still best-known for its analogue range, getting heavily involved in streaming and network audio: the Stream Box SE (above) was shown at the recent High End Show in Munich, and will form the cornerstone of what is expected to be a rapidly-growing streaming range.

Developed in co-operation with Austrian company StreamUnlimited, and built around its Stream700 module, the Stream Box SE will offer Wi-Fi and Ethernet networking.

It has compatibility with UPnP/DLNA servers, and handling of formats including MP3, WMA, AAC and Ogg Vorbis, as well as FLAC and LPCM at up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Both analogue and digital outputs are provided, and there's iPod/iPhone/iPad digital connectivity via USB. It'll sell for €700 (£620).

Also on the way from Box Design is a Bluetooth Box, designed to interface with mobile phones for music streaming, and its Media Box, which is designed for playback of content from USB devices or SD memory cards.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook