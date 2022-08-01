Australian Hi-Fi July-August 2022: new magazine issue out now

(opens in new tab) Read Australian Hi-Fi and thousands more Australian and International magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$11.99 p/m (opens in new tab) There's a new way to read Australian Hi-Fi Magazine and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$11.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Australian Hi-Fi, plus over 6,000 other Australian and International magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone..

INSIDE EVERY ISSUE

Australian Hi-Fi is the definitive magazine for discerning listeners and hi-fi enthusiasts. Every issue brings you news on the latest happenings in the hi-fi world, in-depth and expert reviews of new hi-fi components with full laboratory test reports, 'how to' articles on how to get the best quality sound for your home, and much more besides...

Hi-fi Reviews in this issue

Cyrus i7-XR Integrated Amplifier

Like your hi-fi practically compact, aesthetically traditional and effortlessly articulate? The lowest-powered integrated in Cyrus’s all-new XR component range is all that and more.

Technics EAH-A800 Wireless Headphones

Lots of brands have lots of wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones to sell you — and now Technics can be added to that list. Its new EAH-A800 are sonically superb and boast a startling battery life.

Nura NuraTrue Pro Wireless Earbuds

The intrepid Aussie audio brand forges ahead in the wireless earbuds world with a futureproofing ‘first’ that could pave the way for improved Bluetooth quality.

Triangle Borea BR08 Loudspeakers

Pander to their particularities and these French floorstanders thrill more than any other speaker at this price point… especially when volume is pushed up to 11.

Musical Fidelity Mx6 Vinyl Phono Stage

If you’re a multi-turntable user or an inveterate cartridge swapper, this game-changing (for more reasons than one) phono stage simply demands your attention.

+ Our 'secret' high-end review!

The apex (wink wink) of disc-playing performance is the promise of this versatile CD player, DAC and network streamer from one of the best British brands in the digital hi-fi business.

Hi-fi news in this issue

In this issue, we have the latest news out of the Munich High End Show, from Dali's flagship speakers coming later this year to an all-new disc spinner by Marantz. dCS brings the head-fi community an ultimate headphones system, McIntosh appeals to those who take radio listening seriously with its latest high-end AM/FM tuner, and much more besides...

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones

Astell & Kern Kann Max portable music player

Dali Kore speakers

Pro-Ject MaiA integrated amplifier

Fyne Audio Vintage speakers

KEF LSX II all-in-one speaker system

iFi GO Bar portable DAC

Marantz CD 60 player

Klipsch Reference Premiere speakers

McIntosh MR89 AM/FM tuner

dCS Lina headphones system

Triangle Borea active speakers

Monitor Audio Concept speakers

Rotel Diamond Series range

Yamaha 2000 Hi-Fi series

Denon PMA-1700NE integrated amplifier

Dynaudio Focus active speakers

Hi-fi Features in this issue

Hi-Fi Primer

It feels as though streaming has now been accepted into the hi-fi community. Indeed, you no longer need physical media for decent sound. So if you’re ready to welcome network streaming into your system, here’s how to do it.

Interview

In the wake of the LS60 Wireless launch, KEF's VP of Technology, Jack Oclee-Brown, discusses how the new and innovative speaker system is the "transition point" for him in the passive vs active debate...

How to build an amplifier

FYI, DIY amplifier kits aren't as straightforward as they may seem. But if you're interested in taking on a side project that involves a soldering iron, we've some advice to impart to help you on your way.

Music reviews

This time our music review section covers the best of 'Rock On', with ZZ Top sounding more soulful than they have for yonks in their soundtrack to the 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, while the 11-year-old son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is ripping it up in new three-piece band Honeybee; 'Top Picks', in which Interpol once again turn understatement into seductiveness for their seventh studio album; and 'Reissues', where Mercury Rev’s All is Dream gets covers, demos, B-sides, outtakes and (the best part) a release on yellow or green marble vinyl, though garage fans will no doubt delight in a four-album clamshell boxset from 80s sensations Milk Box.

