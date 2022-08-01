Australian Hi-Fi July-August 2022: new magazine issue out now

Read Australian Hi-Fi and thousands more Australian and International magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$11.99 p/m (opens in new tab)
INSIDE EVERY ISSUE
Australian Hi-Fi is the definitive magazine for discerning listeners and hi-fi enthusiasts. Every issue brings you news on the latest happenings in the hi-fi world, in-depth and expert reviews of new hi-fi components with full laboratory test reports, 'how to' articles on how to get the best quality sound for your home, and much more besides...
Hi-fi Reviews in this issue
Cyrus i7-XR Integrated Amplifier
Like your hi-fi practically compact, aesthetically traditional and effortlessly articulate? The lowest-powered integrated in Cyrus’s all-new XR component range is all that and more.
Technics EAH-A800 Wireless Headphones
Lots of brands have lots of wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones to sell you — and now Technics can be added to that list. Its new EAH-A800 are sonically superb and boast a startling battery life.
Nura NuraTrue Pro Wireless Earbuds
The intrepid Aussie audio brand forges ahead in the wireless earbuds world with a futureproofing ‘first’ that could pave the way for improved Bluetooth quality.
Triangle Borea BR08 Loudspeakers
Pander to their particularities and these French floorstanders thrill more than any other speaker at this price point… especially when volume is pushed up to 11.
Musical Fidelity Mx6 Vinyl Phono Stage
If you’re a multi-turntable user or an inveterate cartridge swapper, this game-changing (for more reasons than one) phono stage simply demands your attention.
+ Our 'secret' high-end review!
The apex (wink wink) of disc-playing performance is the promise of this versatile CD player, DAC and network streamer from one of the best British brands in the digital hi-fi business.
Hi-fi news in this issue
In this issue, we have the latest news out of the Munich High End Show, from Dali's flagship speakers coming later this year to an all-new disc spinner by Marantz. dCS brings the head-fi community an ultimate headphones system, McIntosh appeals to those who take radio listening seriously with its latest high-end AM/FM tuner, and much more besides...
- Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones
- Astell & Kern Kann Max portable music player
- Dali Kore speakers
- Pro-Ject MaiA integrated amplifier
- Fyne Audio Vintage speakers
- KEF LSX II all-in-one speaker system
- iFi GO Bar portable DAC
- Marantz CD 60 player
- Klipsch Reference Premiere speakers
- McIntosh MR89 AM/FM tuner
- dCS Lina headphones system
- Triangle Borea active speakers
- Monitor Audio Concept speakers
- Rotel Diamond Series range
- Yamaha 2000 Hi-Fi series
- Denon PMA-1700NE integrated amplifier
- Dynaudio Focus active speakers
Hi-fi Features in this issue
Hi-Fi Primer
It feels as though streaming has now been accepted into the hi-fi community. Indeed, you no longer need physical media for decent sound. So if you’re ready to welcome network streaming into your system, here’s how to do it.
Interview
In the wake of the LS60 Wireless launch, KEF's VP of Technology, Jack Oclee-Brown, discusses how the new and innovative speaker system is the "transition point" for him in the passive vs active debate...
How to build an amplifier
FYI, DIY amplifier kits aren't as straightforward as they may seem. But if you're interested in taking on a side project that involves a soldering iron, we've some advice to impart to help you on your way.
Music reviews
This time our music review section covers the best of 'Rock On', with ZZ Top sounding more soulful than they have for yonks in their soundtrack to the 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, while the 11-year-old son of Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is ripping it up in new three-piece band Honeybee; 'Top Picks', in which Interpol once again turn understatement into seductiveness for their seventh studio album; and 'Reissues', where Mercury Rev’s All is Dream gets covers, demos, B-sides, outtakes and (the best part) a release on yellow or green marble vinyl, though garage fans will no doubt delight in a four-album clamshell boxset from 80s sensations Milk Box.
Where to buy this issue
The July/August 2022 issue of Australian Hi-Fi M magazine is available now in all good newsagents.
