With the vinyl revival showing no signs of slowing down, we're seeing more and more turntables in the pages of the magazine. This month we’ve rounded up four decks at prices to suit all budgets. But does a higher price necessarily guarantee you a better performance?

How to set up a turntable

And as an added bonus, we’ve provided a guide to getting the best sound from your turntable. Whether you’ve just made your first purchase or simply want to check your deck is correctly set up, our handy guide will help you through every step.

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player shootout

We've already compared 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to 4K streaming and HD Blu-ray, but what about comparing the two Ultra HD Blu-ray players on the market right now? In one corner we have Panasonic's DMP-UB900 while in the other is the UDB-K8500 from Samsung. Both companies are veterans in the audio visual world, but which one will come out triumphant?

Budget tablet group test

The tablet market tends to be dominated by a certain fruit-based company, but if your budget can’t stretch that far, or you just want something that does the basics, will a budget tablet suffice? We’ve pitted four models against each other to find out.

Inside our testing rooms

We've gone literal with our Insider section this month, giving you an inside look at the brand new What Hi-Fi? testing rooms located in our Twickenham headquarters. No expense was spared in creating the perfect rooms, but there were a number of significant obstacles to overcome first.

A look back...

This month we’ve also taken a trip down memory lane to look back at the Bowers and Wilkins 602 S3s and see how they compare with their modern counterpart, the multi Award-winning 685 S2s.

And that's not all...

As ever, no issue of What Hi-Fi? would be complete without some mouth-watering Temptations. This month we’ve given Chord’s fantastic DAVE DAC and Audio Analogue’s Puccini Anniversary integrated amp the full What Hi-Fi? treatment.

Finally, the First Tests section is jam-packed with top performing kit, including the superb Denon AVR-X2300W amplifier, Bose's first pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 35s, and the follow-up to our 2015 wireless speaker Product of the Year, the UE Roll 2.

And don't forget, you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet. Happy reading!