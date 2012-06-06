Audiolab has launched the 8200P AV processor, an analogue/digital preamplifier and surround sound processor that looks to focus on sound quality over specifications.

The successor to the Audiolab 8000AP preamp/processor, the new 8200AP is a 7.1-channel machine with four HDMI 1.4 inputs and one output and support for 3D video pass-through.

There's decoding support for all the usual SD audio formats but no onboard decoding for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

Audiolab points out that as all Blu-ray players are required to decode these formats as standard, it's a cost effective measure not to add this functionality to the 8200AP.

Instead Audiolab has focused on circuit design and components, such as the Cirrus Logic CS494003 Dual DSPs, which take care of surround sound decoding and LPCM processing.

These are joined by eight 24-bit/192kHz Delta-Sigma DACs, four-layer PCB design to minimise potential interference between components and a new jitter reduction circuit for audio over HDMI.

As well as the four HDMI inputs, there are three digital coaxial inputs, four optical digital inputs, five RCA phono analogue inputs and eight (7.1 bypass) analogue inputs.

The one HDMI output is joined by one optical digital output, eight (7.1) RCA phono outputs, one RCA phono tape out and one composite video output.

Unlike the 8000AP, the 8200AP has a new Direct Mode allowing analogue signals to bypass the digital processing section, while there's also a 7.1-channel bypass allowing digital sources such as SACD to avoid any signal processing.

Also new is an OLED display, which promises brighter, clearer characters.

The Audiolab 8200AP preamp/processor is available now in a black or silver finish and retails at £1250.

