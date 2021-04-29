Audio Pro launches compact SW-5 sub for its Award-winning wireless speakers

Audio Pro has launched a new compact subwoofer, the SW-5, designed to add “just the right amount” of bass to its Award-winning multi-room speakers.

The SW-5 arrives as the smallest offering in the company’s line-up of compact subs, shaving 5mm off the dimensions of its big sibling, the SW-10.

Its pared back, minimalist design conceals an 8in long-throw woofer on the underside, and a 150W digital class D amp and RCA input on the rear.

The Swedish manufacturer may now be best known for its wireless and Bluetooth single-box speakers, such as the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning C5 and C10, but subwoofers were, in fact, the brand's initial focus when it started life over 40 years ago.

Speaking about the SW-5 within Audio Pro’s lineup, CCO Jens Henriksen said: “Put simply, it offers a ‘basic sub’ in relation to the others in our range but performs at a much higher level than your average subwoofer, with an impressive bass making your body literally vibrate.

“We see SW-5 as the ultimate subwoofer for those looking for excellent value for money and a small speaker with remarkable audio, meaning the SW-5 is ‘just right’ in every sense.”

Audio Pro’s SW-5 subwoofer comes in black or white, priced at £270 (€300).

