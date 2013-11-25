ATC has added two second-generation models to its SCM speaker line-up, the new £1996 standmount SCM 19 and the £3275 floorstanding SCM 40.

Both feature ATC's 25mm, soft-dome SH25-76 tweeter, updated mid/bass drivers and curved, laminated cabinets. The SCM 19 and SCM 40 join the new SCM 7 and SCM 11 models to complete the firm's Passive Series line-up (all shown above).

The SCM 19 includes a 15cm mid/bass driver wth a 7.5cm soft dome and a 9Kg 'Super Linear' magnet system, with a 7.5cm flat wire voice coil.

Inside the the SCM 40 you'll find the same SH25-76 tweeter, a 7.5cm soft-dome midrange unit and a 16.4cm short coil/long gap bass driver.

Improved crossovers in both speakers feature metallised polypropylene capacitors, large air cored inductors and ceramic wire-round resistors.

The curved cabinets are laminated for high rigidity and damping, and are available in real cherry or black ash veneer finishes. The metal grille, finished in anthracite grey, fixes to the cabinet via hidden magnets.

By Andy Clough

