Apple Music Sessions are exclusive live performances using spatial audio

Apple Music subscribers can now access exclusive live performances using Apple's spatial audio tech. Apple Music Sessions feature musical performances from Carrie Underwood (pictured) and Tenille Townes, with more to follow.

The gigs will be recorded in Nashville, Tennessee (hence the initial focus on country music), in a "state-of-the-art" studio, according to Apple. The firm will use other studios in other locations in future, expanding to other musical genres.

The initial run will also include Ronnie Dunn and Ingrid Andress, but their Sessions are not yet available. Each Session is also available as video.

As well as their original songs, each artist will perform "creative" covers – usually something outside their chosen genre. For the first two gigs, Underwood performed Ozzy Osbourne's Mama, I'm Coming Home, and Townes Etta James' At Last.

If this sounds a lot like Spotify Sessions, that's because it is. But spatial audio will help differentiate Apple's offering. This 3D directional tech makes it seem as if sounds are coming from above, in front, or from the sides, making audio much more immersive. Spotify Sessions broadcasts only in stereo.

MORE:

Apple spatial audio: what is it? How do you get it?

11 of the best spatial audio tracks on Apple Music to get you started

See what's next: AirPods Pro 2: release date rumours, price news and leaks