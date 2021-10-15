Apple Music could launch on the PS5 as soon as next week

Could Apple Music‌ be about to land on the PlayStation 5? A handful of eagle-eyed PS5 owners have reported seeing the app on their consoles. And that's strange, given that Spotify is the only music streaming service officially on the PS5 right now.

A Reddit user posted a photo on the Apple Music subreddit that appears to show an invitation to download the Apple Music app on the PlayStation 5. However, when the user selected the option, they received an error message.

So, what's going on? It certainly looks like Sony and Apple are working together to bring Apple Music to the PS5. The two companies are already in cahoots; Sony began ramping up plans to bring its biggest PlayStation franchises to the iPhone in March, while Apple began offering PS5 owners six months of free Apple TV back in July.

Eurogamer was first to investigate this week's Reddit post. It wasn't able to trigger the Apple Music prompt with a UK PlayStation account but did manage it with a US account. Does that mean that Apple Music will land on US PS5 consoles first?

It's worth remembering that there's an Apple event on Monday 18th October at 6pm BST (1pm ET). The Apple 'Unleashed' reveal is expected to feature new MacBooks and the long-awaited AirPods 3, but it's possible the folks at Apple Music could be prepping a PS5 announcement, too.

Apple Music is already available on a number of non-Apple devices. Indeed, Apple Music for Android now supports lossless and Spatial Audio tracks, bringing it in line with the iOS app.

MORE:

Considering an upgrade? Check out our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 guide

Where to find PS5 stock in time for Christmas

Want to go big? iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max guide