Apple may be forced to abandon its Lightning connection

By

It may have to adopt a 'common' charging port under new EU ruling

Apple may have to ditch its iPhone connection in favour of a more universal alternative under new EU ruling.

The European Commission is being encouraged by EU Parliament to force electronics companies to adopt a universal charging type, with the USB-C port used by Android phones the probable choice. The date on which the EU will rule on the matter is yet to be determined.

Apple has somewhat committed to the USB-C connector by implementing it on its more recent MacBook and iMac models, as well as its 2019 iPad Pro, but every iPhone since 2012, the most recent being the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, has stuck with the Lightning port.

If a single charging method does become compulsory, it would seem unlikely that Apple would persist with Lightning in other markets, and would therefore likely mark the death of the proprietary port. 

If passed, the legislation, which members of EU Parliament have been campaigning for for the best part of a decade, would ultimately see consumers needing only one cable to charge their Android and future Apple devices.

'A common charger should fit all mobile phones, tablets, e-book readers and other portable devices, MEPs will insist', says the EU briefing.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Friesiansam 17 January 2020 12:08
    What Hi-Fi? said:
    If a single charging method does become compulsory, it would seem unlikely that Apple would persist with Lightning in other markets, and would therefore likely mark the death of the proprietary port.
    RIP Lightning connector, you won't be missed.
    Reply
  • F8lee 17 January 2020 17:54
    So true - unfortunately having lost the standard headphone jack when they unilaterally decided to screw up everyone's life it's very unlikely that that will return...now it will give iPhone users a chance to buy another dongle!
    Reply
  • Paladin33rd 18 January 2020 13:10
    I think the Apple Lightning connector is dumb. However, do you really want the idiot politicos making more stupid laws?!?!?! Let the market decide. If the Apple connector becomes unusable/unpopular enough, the free market will change it with declining sales/profits. We refer to this as Capitalism. Try it...IT WORKS!!!

    Remember your "Nanny" binding posts/banana connector fiasco. Time to ditch the Socialist EU Overlords and get back with the civilized world!!!
    Reply
  • Duug 19 January 2020 06:48
    The lighting connector is one of the best designed connections ever. Nothing else is even close. It would be a shame to see an unelected bunch of political dictators ruin it for the world.
    Reply
  • DougK 19 January 2020 13:29
    Duug said:
    The lighting connector is one of the best designed connections ever. Nothing else is even close. It would be a shame to see an unelected bunch of political dictators ruin it for the world.
    Isn't that Apple's domain... wanting to rule the tech world :)
    Reply
  • insider9 19 January 2020 17:16
    Duug said:
    unelected bunch of political dictators ruin it for the world.
    Lol...
    Because melting ice caps are fine as long as we have out mobile phones charged with the right cables.
    Reply
  • bigboss 20 January 2020 02:51
    I don't think this news is true.

    https://www.theverge.com/2020/1/17/21070848/eu-apple-european-commission-common-charger-lightning-cable-port
    Reply
  • abacus 20 January 2020 08:52
    If you look at Apples latest products they are all USB C for charging, (The lightning connector is dead in the water just like the headphone jack) as do most other manufactures. (Although some still have there own connectors as well)
    The EU are basically just legislating for the inevitable. (And wasting a shed load of money and time as usual)

    Bill
    Reply
  • bigmoose 20 January 2020 10:59
    insider9 said:
    Lol...
    Because melting ice caps are fine as long as we have out mobile phones charged with the right cables.
    I also wants to save the ice caps... As long as it doesn't make me change their habits, or involve any effort from my part...
    Reply
  • Duug 11 March 2020 16:27
    DougK said:
    Isn't that Apple's domain... wanting to rule the tech world :)
    I guess but doesn't seem that they are having much impact post Jobs. I got the feeling that Google's got the jump on them now and they will become less pertinent as AI & 5g become more invasive.
    Reply