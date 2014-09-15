Apple has announced a record four million pre-orders have been placed ahead of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus going on sale this Friday, 19th September.

Last year, Apple reported iPhone 5S and 5C sales of nine million on the opening weekend, a figure which Apple will no doubt hope to beat. Apple didn't release pre-order sales figures for last year's new phones.

Demand for the new iPhones means that not everyone who pre-ordered a device will get it this month. Apple says that while "a significant amount will be delivered to customers beginning on Friday and throughout September, many iPhone pre-orders are scheduled to be delivered in October".

You can still queue and buy one on Friday, should that sort of thing tickle your fancy, with Apple stores and other retailers set to open at 8am to satisfy the smartphone needs of Apple fans.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said: "iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are better in every way, and we are thrilled customers love them as much as we do. Pre-orders for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus set a new record for Apple, and we can’t wait to get our best iPhones yet into the hands of customers starting this Friday."

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be available in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico and Singapore from Friday, and in more than 20 additional countries from Friday, 26th September including Ireland, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Turkey.

