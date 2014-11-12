Now, perhaps, we're seeing the first fruits of this relationship after reports suggested in late October that the Beats Music service is going to take the Cupertino giant into the streaming market.

And what of the Beats by Dre headphones? Well, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) might have given us our first look at the first Beats cans to come with Apple branding.

The new headphones are detailed in an FCC filing that has been seen by 9to5mac.com, with these cans appearing to be a Bluetooth-equipped version of the Solo2s unveiled earlier in 2014.

Bluetooth connectivity aside, it looks like the wireless Solo2s will be identical to their wired siblings. But of course the most interesting aspect is the indication that these cans are Apple-branded.

It's still some time before an official launch is pencilled into the Cupertino calendar, but it does now increasingly appear as if Apple is starting to ramp up its plans for Apple-Beats headphones in 2015.

Not convinced by the idea of Apple Beats headphones? it's worth pointing out that the latest Apple Earpods received a four-star review, as have a fair few pairs of Beats earphones over the years, such as the Beats Pro and the five-star Beats by Dre Powerbeats.

