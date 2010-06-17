The month of May saw the BBC iPlayer once again deliver a record number of programmes, with over 130 million requests for on-demand radio and TV, up from 123 million the previous year.

The average number of daily users was 1.4 million per day, with requests for content via a computer – as opposed to via devices such as the PS3 – seeing the biggest increase in users.

May 2010 also saw a small percentage rise in the number of people watching live TV as opposed to catch-up content, live TV now accounting for 10 per cent of all requests.

We think a certain football tournament should see figures for live TV views rocketing for the month of June.

BBC's iStats show 20 million of the 130 million requests came via Virgin Media TV boxes, while that 130 million figure divides in to 97 million TV programmes and 33 million radio shows.

The BBC has also made public the next generation of iPlayer. Currently in 'beta' mode for public testing, the site can be found at this new beta address running alongside the existing iPlayer.

