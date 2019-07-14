Amazon Prime Day: cheap Fire TV Stick deal now live

Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight on Sunday and the first Prime Day deals are now live. And that includes some healthy savings on Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

You can now pick up the standard Fire TV Stick for under £20. It comes with the Alexa voice remote, and makes a really affordable way to bring streaming smarts to a TV that might not have it.

Amazon Fire TV Stick £39.99 £19.99 Whether you fancy bringing Alexa voice control to your TV watching or have a TV that could do with an update to include streaming smarts, this is a really affordable way of doing it and includes access to BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5, as well as Netflix and YouTube.View Deal

Got a 4K TV you want to make the most of? There haven’t been any deals announced on the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K just yet, but with Prime Day starting soon, we wouldn’t be surprised if one shows up. We’ll keep you updated with everything we see.