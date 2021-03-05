Amazon Fire TV for Auto to debut in two Jeeps next year

Soon you'll be able to watch The Grand Tour using your in-car system. That's because Amazon's Fire TV streaming platform is coming to cars, and we now know which models will be the first with Fire TV for Auto on board: the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Both are SUVs, and both will be unveiled on 11th March. But Jeep's parent company Stellantis has already spilled the details on both cars' entertainment skills.

Fire TV for Auto will let both the driver and passengers access shows, movies, apps and Alexa, as well as some "unique vehicle features". Entertainment can be streamed to both the main display and rear seat screens (all of which have HD resolutions). Worried about safety? You needn't be. A privacy filter will apparently stop the driver from watching while driving, though they will be able to while parked.

Content will sync across Fire TV devices, so you can pick up your favourite show in the car from where you left off on the main TV in the lounge. And Alexa integration means you'll be able to control smart home appliances like heating and lights. So you could fire up the heating and turn the lights on as you pull into the drive.

There will also be a custom Fire TV remote complete with Alexa mic. This will also control Uconnect, the in-car connectivity system for accessing the in-car thermostat and maps.

Heading on a long trip? You can download content ahead of time to watch on Fire TV for Auto to save on data charges.

Amazon Fire TV for Auto will be available this autumn, with the two Jeeps launching at some point next year. We're hoping for a more concrete date at the launch next week.

