Amazon Big Smile Sale: save $164 with this "exceptional" Yamaha soundbar deal

If you're looking to seriously upgrade your TV sound with a serious-sounding soundbar package, the Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 (or YAS-408) is well worth your attention considering its current deal price.

Right now in the Amazon Big Smile Sale, this beefy soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo is on the end of a generous 33 per cent discount, reducing it from its $799 RRP to just $535 (opens in new tab).

While we at What Hi-Fi? haven't reviewed this particular model, our sister title Sound + Image has, calling it "an exceptional performer for its price" thanks to the impressive sound (for both movies and music) and versatile streaming and multiroom features. The fact that our experiences with Yamaha soundbars are consistently positive furthers its case, too.

If you have the budget and desire to add a soundbar of this caliber to your TV system, this Yamaha soundbar deal looks like a no brainer.

After something simpler and more affordable? The Yamaha YAS-109 is also part of Amazon's Big Smile Sale, now only $249 thanks to a 29 per cent discount (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Yamaha YAS-408 $799 $535 at Amazon (save $164) (opens in new tab)

A safe bet if you're looking to add some sonic brunt (and then some) to your TV system. This Yamaha doesn't just aim to improve your audio; it also has plenty of streaming features built in, including AirPlay 2 and Alexa voice control.



The beefy soundbar supports DTS Virtual:X, a 3D spatial audio technology designed to virtually create the effect of a 7.1.4 surround set-up, while the subwoofer connects to its wirelessly to add some low-end heft.

There's no shortage of music streaming smarts either thanks to the integration of Yamaha's feature-packed MusicCast platform, and with Alexa and AirPlay 2 onboard, this model should integrate into Amazon or Apple ecosystems without any fuss.

Read the full Sound + Image Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 review

