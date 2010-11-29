It has a 4.3in TFT LCD touchscreen, hard disk memory, and a battery said to give 103 hours of music playback or 10 hours of video.

There's Bluetooth connectivity too, an FM radio, voice recorder, TV video output, and Cowon's JetEffect BBE+ sound enhancer.

"The X7 has been successfully launched in the Korean market and we will now be bringing this exciting new product to UK consumers," says AMP3 managing director Andy Gordon.

The Cowon X7 can be bought online from the Advanced MP3 Players website.

