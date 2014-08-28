Trending

LG 42LB700V review

A fine screen, but the stunning WebOS interface is the real star Tested at £550

By

Our Verdict

A fine screen, but the stunning WebOS interface is the real star

For

  • Rich, punchy hues
  • Crisp, detailed picture
  • WebOS is a delight
  • Great smart features

Against

  • Rivals have subtler detail and deeper blacks
  • A bit pricey

If there’s one thing we’ll take away from LG TVs this year, it’s that WebOS is the future of smart TV.

The LG 42LB700V has plenty of things going on – sharp, punchy picture, smart features and connections aplenty, stylish stand – but the standout feature is the beautiful WebOS interface.

Features

We’ve encountered WebOS before on LG tellies, but it’s still impressive on a modest 42in Full HD screen. Instead of a smart portal or ‘hub’, the smart apps, EPG, inputs and others are integrated into the screen as small, colourful cards arranged across the bottom.

It feels organic, and is brilliant to use. What’s more, this may be the first time we’ve preferred the fancy smart remote over the normal button wand, good though that is.

LG’s curvy Magic Remote is designed to work in perfect harmony with WebOS, and it does. Pointing and clicking feels natural and speedy, and the animated cursor moves in a steady way.

It’s wonderfully instinctive to use and the curved design is comfortable and fits snugly in the hand.

Performance

WebOS may have won us over, but the LG 42LB700V’s picture quality still has to pass the test. It does so with flying colours – colours that are vibrant, punchy and paint a pleasant picture.

Play the Rush Blu-ray and the LG bursts to life with luscious reds, grainy black tyres and the shiny metal of the Formula 1 cars.

Even so, a subtler, more balanced approach to the colours would make the LG look more natural, more realistic. We’d also like deeper blacks, to give more picture punch. They’re not as jet-black as we’d like.

Overall, the 42in screen looks crisp and clean, with plenty of detail. DVDs are upscaled with little picture noise, and standard-def content like Top Gear reruns remain bright and watchable.

Time to test the LG’s passive 3D, and the Life of Pi’s stunning aquatic landscape looks exciting and inviting. There’s a lovely sense of depth, and the picture retains its lively characteristic.

The 3D glasses are lightweight and comfortable, more so than those you get at the cinema. There’s a hint of instability around the edges, but setting the motion to ‘Clear’ irons this out.

Sound quality

Do our ears deceive us or does this LG sound warm, full-bodied and detailed? It’s true: it manages to deliver a strong, weighty sound with no bright edges.

Voices could be more expressive, but they are clear and don’t sound hollow. Watching TV or Blu-ray, we never feel the need for a soundbar (although obviously, this will boost your sound experience if you choose to take that option).

Build and design

The LG 42LB700V is a stylish set: a think bezel ensures the screen takes priority, and the build quality and finish are excellent.

We also like the unique looking stand, which gives the impression that the screen is floating. LG’s standard remote is intuitive to use, too, with a slim design and well-laid out buttons.

Three inputs apiece for HDMI and USB adorn the back panel, plenty for plugging in disc players, consoles and flash drives filled with media files.

A Freeview HD tuner takes care of broadcast TV feeds, and there’s also a satellite tuner.

You can connect to your home network using LG’s built-in wi-fi or the ethernet port.

Verdict

The 42LB700V has some serious rivals to face in this category, with competitively priced TVs such as the Sony KDL-40W605B delivering a subtler, more enticing performance at £450.

But while this LG’s lively picture has merits, it’s WebOS that’s the biggest attraction here. It makes the viewing experience all the more seamless and inviting.

Give it an audition; we think you will love it too.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesLB700V
Product NameLG 42LB700V
Product Model42LB700V
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number42LB700V

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA+
Energy Consumption per Year67 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption46 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand21.3 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate10.40 kg
Width with Stand94.8 cm
Weight Approximate9.70 kg
Height with Stand60.7 cm
Width94.8 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 400
Depth5.5 cm
Height55.8 cm
ColourSilver
Dimensions55.8 cm (H): 94.8 cm (W): 5.5 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesIn-plane Switching (IPS) Technology
Streaming ServiceNOW TV
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyDirect LED
Internet AccessYes
Smart TVYes
3D TechnologyPolarized
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

Audio

RMS Output Power24 W
Sound SystemDTS

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes
Wi-Di TechnologyYes

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • 42" LB700V Smart TV with Webos
  • Magic Remote
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year