WINNERS: Headphones – Sound+Image Awards 2022

Good headphones are the easiest ticket to hi-fi sound – no system building required, just a good source device and/or a good headphone amp, and a pair of headphones to create your personal world of musical space.

But which type is right for you, and with so many brands and models on the market, how to choose?

These are the headphones that have wowed us over the last 12 months of our magazines Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Best Buys Audio & AV, and Audio Esoterica, and which represent our recommendations of the very best headphones available in Australia today for the home, for commute, even for getting back on a plane after all these months at home.

Now let's meet the winners!

HOME HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$5000

Stax SR-L500 MkII & SRM-400S driver

AU$1200 / AU$2100

Judges Comment: The latest version of Stax’s classic Lambda earspeakers thrill with incredible clarity and purity of sound.

HOME HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR OVER AU$5000

Stax SR-9000X earspeaker

AU$9500

Judges Comment: Warning! Audition these earspeakers at your peril. Once heard, there is no forgetting their impeccable electrostatic sound.

Click to read our full review

HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER OF THE YEAR

iFi Zen Can

AU$269

Judges Comment: The iFi Zen Can sounds invisible, allowing headphones to deliver their own signature for the music being played, while also measuring superbly, and costing so little!

Read our full review

IN-EAR CABLED EARPHONES OF THE YEAR

Sennheiser IE 300

AU$439

Judges Comment: The IE 300 proves Sennheiser’s ability to deliver an impressively natural sound balance even from buds so small and flush-fitting.

TRUE WIRELESS EARPHONES OF THE YEAR

Sony WF-1000XM4

AU$449.95

Judges Comment: Good control, comfort, ANC, and the best audio quality we’ve yet experienced from true wireless buds.

Click to read our full review

WIRELESS HEADPHONES OF THE YEAR (no ANC)

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2

AU$349

Judges Comment: No noise-cancelling here, but great wireless performance with a solid sound worthy of the heritage behind these headphones.

Click to read our full review

WIRELESS NOISE-CANCELLERS OF THE YEAR UNDER AU$250

JBL Live660NC

AU$249.95

Judges Comment: Well-featured, well-built and well-tempered in tone with app EQ available to tweak to your preference: nothing can match JBL’s Live660NC for over-ear wireless ANC at the price.

WIRELESS NOISE-CANCELLERS OF THE YEAR AU$250-AU$500

Yamaha YH-E700A

AU$499

Judges Comment: Yamaha delivers a perfectly priced pair of wireless noise-cancellers with high comfort and great sound under ANC.

Click to read our full review

WIRELESS NOISE-CANCELLERS OF THE YEAR OVER AU$500

Apple AirPods Max

AU$899

Judges Comment: A magnificently low-distortion headphone creating such wide landscapes of sound that music of every kind opens up and lives every moment, reveals every detail, and nails every beat.

Click to read our full review

