The best PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest PS4 console bundles

The PS5 is due to be released in 2020, so now could be the perfect time to bag yourself a fantastic deal on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.
Keep a particular eye out for PS4 bundles - the console plus some games or an extra controller – and you might find you can save even more money than you would buying the items individually. Whether you're a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 20, Spider-Man or God of War, chances are there's a PS4 bundle featuring your favourite games.
Now, let's get down to business. Here are the best PS4 deals, discounts and bargains available right now. With so many console offers out there, it would be rude to not take advantage of them. No?
Best PS4 deals 2019
Sony's best-selling games console offers HDR support and a vast catalogue of titles including PS4 exclusives such as God of War and Spider-Man. Gaming might be its strong suit, but it also offers neat integration of catch-up TV and endless entertainment via a plethora of apps for various streaming services.
PS4 500GB + Marvel's Spider-Man and Now TV £249 at Game
This deal gives you the 500GB PS4 console, the new Spider-Man game, plus two months' access to Now TV's Entertainment Pass, bringing you best of Sky's entertainment channels like Sky One and Sky Atlantic. Not bad at all.View Deal
PS4 500GB + FIFA 20 £235 at Amazon
This popular PS4 console bundle brings you the best footie sim around, and also comes with one DualShock 4 wireless controller.View Deal
Sony PS4 500GB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare £249.99 at Game
The latest Call of Duty game has only just hit the shelves, but there are already a few bundles to be had. Here's the best one.View Deal
Sony PS4 1TB
£299.99 £259
Get yourself the PS4 console with 1TB of storage at this ridiculously cheap price at Amazon.View Deal
Best PS4 Pro deals 2019
Sony's latest console, the PS4 Pro, offers 4K HDR gaming and 4K content when streaming from Netflix and YouTube. It leverages Sony's epic catalogue of games to great effect, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to titles.
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare £323 at Amazon
Described by reviewers as a 'masterpiece' and a 'gaming blockbuster', the latest Call of Duty is a must-have. And now it comes on the cheap with this console deal.View Deal
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 20 for £320 at Amazon
This tempting bundle includes the range-topping 1TB PS4 Pro console, a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and arguably the biggest sports release of 2019, FIFA 20.View Deal
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption II for £328 at Amazon
Want to enjoy Red Dead Redemption II – one of the biggest games of 2019 – in stunning 4K on a PS4 Pro? Grab this excellent bundle deal and you can do just that.View Deal