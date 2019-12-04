The best PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest PS4 console bundles

The PS5 is due to be released in 2020, so now could be the perfect time to bag yourself a fantastic deal on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Keep a particular eye out for PS4 bundles - the console plus some games or an extra controller – and you might find you can save even more money than you would buying the items individually. Whether you're a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 20, Spider-Man or God of War, chances are there's a PS4 bundle featuring your favourite games.

Now, let's get down to business. Here are the best PS4 deals, discounts and bargains available right now. With so many console offers out there, it would be rude to not take advantage of them. No?

Best PS4 deals 2019

Sony's best-selling games console offers HDR support and a vast catalogue of titles including PS4 exclusives such as God of War and Spider-Man. Gaming might be its strong suit, but it also offers neat integration of catch-up TV and endless entertainment via a plethora of apps for various streaming services.

Best PS4 Pro deals 2019

Sony's latest console, the PS4 Pro, offers 4K HDR gaming and 4K content when streaming from Netflix and YouTube. It leverages Sony's epic catalogue of games to great effect, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to titles.