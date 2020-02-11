Best Sony deals 2020: headphones, TVs, speakers, turntables

Whether you yearn for a set of true wireless headphones or a turntable, a 4K TV or a soundbar, a Bluetooth speaker or a hi-res audio walkman, there's every chance Sony makes a pretty good one.

A consistent What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, Sony is of course one of the biggest consumer electronics brands in the world and with that comes an extensive and varied choice of products.

Our pick of the best Sony deals live right now is as follows. We've made sure to include a healthy serving of five-star audio and video products, so you'll find a deal on a Sony product that's not just easy on your pocket, but easy on your eye and ear too.

Sony TV deals

Sony 32in HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £249 at Amazon

A near £100 saving gets you a decently specc'd, well-reviewed 32in TV for just £253. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.

Sony Bravia KD-55AG8 55in OLED 4K smart TV £1799 £1499 at Richer Sounds

Sony's AG8 series combines an OLED screen with Acoustic Surface Audio – an interesting piece of audio tech which claims to use the screen itself as the speaker. You'll also get 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Sony's proprietary Triluminos display and MotionFlow XR processing. Its new price is about as affordable as OLED TVs come these days – and you'll find it at several retailers.

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K TV £1699 £899 at John Lewis

Save £500 on this 55-inch Sony TV. 4K and HDR pictures should look fantastic on this screen while the solid stand makes it easy to install. X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support mean any high-quality video can be enjoyed.

Sony KD-65XG9505 65in 4K TV for £2199 £1499 at John Lewis

A genuine 2019 model, Sony's new XG9505 has already dropped in price by £400. Does that mean it's a bit of a duffer? On the contrary, it's a cracking TV for the money, offering a not-far-off-flagship performance for a lot less than flagship money.

Sony KD-65AF9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2499 at Richer Sounds

Sony's top OLED of 2018 was an absolute belter. In fact, it still is, and is well worth checking out with this incredible saving. Bear in mind that this model (like a few others here) won't be available for an awful lot longer.

Sony hi-fi deals

Sony SRS-XB21 waterproof speaker (yellow) £100 £57 at Amazon

Waterproof, dustproof, and you can connect up to 100 of them via Bluetooth. There's a line light display built in that syncs up to the music for a party vibe, too. With a 12-hour battery life, as long as bright yellow doesn't put you off, it's a top saving on its original price.

Sony NW-A45 hi-res Walkman £180 £150 at Amazon

A great-value little five-star hi-res music player that felt much more expensive than it was even at it's original price. It'll support DSD, FLAC and WAV files and also has a microSD card slot so you can significantly boost the storage here.

Sony PS-HX500 £499 £281 at Amazon

Not only can this Sony deck help you archive your vinyl collection as hi-res digital files, it also sounds amazing, especially at this discounted price. A very capable entry-level deck.

Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (silver) £330 £252 at Amazon

These Award-winning Sony over-ears combine noise-cancelling and Bluetooth to great effect. Comfort is superb, while the touch sensitive controls add flair. Add a 30 hour battery life and a serious saving, and you've got yourself a great Sony deal.

Sony home cinema deals

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £147 at Amazon

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo for less than half its original price at Amazon – a cost-effective way to level up your TV's sound.

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar £115 £98 at Amazon

This all-in-one soundbar offers fantastic minimalism to your home while adding a hefty 120W of two channel, bass reflex, Dolby Digital, S-Force surround sound to your TV setup. That extends to smartphone streaming thanks to Bluetooth connectivity too.

Sony UBP-X700 £249 £199 at Richer Sounds

An Award-winning 4K Blu-ray player at an affordable price. This Sony player is talented enough to make your DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray collection shine. It can also handle HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and will even play your old SACD discs.

Sony UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player £400 £243 at Amazon

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports Dolby Atmos with DTS:X sound and HDR images with BT.2020 colour. What does that mean? A really very good quality picture if you feed it high-quality content. Plus you can stream music over Bluetooth to a suitable pair of wireless headphones for late night listening, too.

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £476 at Amazon

This Sony soundbar gives delivers Dolby Atmos audio in a streamlined, compact package. It does fine job of immersing you in the action and boasts 4K HDR support, twin HDMI inputs and Bluetooth streaming.