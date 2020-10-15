Best projector deals and early Black Friday deals: portable, Full HD, 4K

Flatscreen TVs are all well and good, but there really is no alternative to watching films on a big screen. We've rounded up the best projector deals around right now so you can turn your lounge into a home cinema and have enough money left over for drinks, nibbles and a couple of 4K Blu-rays.

Remember to check out the dimensions and how versatile any potential projector is with positioning before you buy. You don't want to take delivery of a new toy only to discover it's not suitable for your room. To help you, we've also written our own guide on how to set up your projector and get the best picture.

Pricier models will handle 4K content, giving you an incredibly lifelike picture uncovering greater detail, better contrast and more accurate colours. Make sure it has the relevant inputs that support your sources e.g HDMI for a games console or 4K Blu-ray player. Some projectors even include wi-fi and built-in video streaming for the ultimate in convenience.

Right, that's the basics covered. Here's our pick of the best projector deals. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, we will be keeping an extra close eye on where you can find the cheapest prices and any early Black Friday deals too.

Top 3 projector deals live right now

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £340 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 1080p projector £600 £522 at Amazon

If you want to spend less on an HD projector, this Epson should definitely make your shortlist. Its mighty bright picture is ideal for watching on sunny days, and its colour reproduction is spot-on. An excellent bargain.View Deal

Optoma UHD42 4K projector £1299 £1070 at Amazon

We've not had the pleasure of meeting this HDR10-supporting 4K projector but if it's anything like the UHD40 above then it's going to be a winner. It features a powered USB socket to support smart sticks such as Roku, Now TV and Chromecast and all the streaming that comes with them.View Deal

BenQ W1720 4K projector £1600 £1148 at Amazon

Want a 4K projector without the hefty price tag? This could be the one for you. This BenQ delivers a sharp, crisp picture, with impressive upscaling, and all from a small footprint. It's a great deal with this large chunk of change lopped off.View Deal

Optoma UHL55 4K projector £1450 £1080 at Amazon

This isn't a model we've reviewed, so can't vouch for its overall quality but Optoma has a good track record of making very impressive projectors in this range. More to the point, 4K projectors are hard to find at this price, particularly ones which you can voice control.View Deal

LG CineBeam HU80KSW 4K projector £1999 £1639 at Amazon

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.View Deal

Epson EH-TW7400 4K projector £2199 £1946 at Amazon

The 4K might not be native but this projector's enhancement technology and HDR offering does a very good job. It's sharp, colourful, dynamic and, with £200 knocked off, a hell of a lot cheaper than an actual native 4K projector.View Deal

Optoma UHD65 4K projector (refurb) £2499 £1800 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, this is one of Optoma's top spec home projectors. It's excellent for 4K detail and colour, of course, but its upscaling and motion handling abilities are almost as impressive. Sophisticated and impressive, it deserves a place on your shortlist.

Epson EH-TW9400 4K projector £2699 £2500 at Amazon

This is one of the very best projectors you can buy before making the huge financial step up to the native 4K bracket. It still offers plenty of pixel-shifted 4K detail and a vibrant colour palette. For a truly deep, inviting, big screen experience it's a winner at this price.View Deal

Optoma UHZ65 UST 4K laser projector £4999 £3199 at Amazon

Not one we've tested but this huge discount is hard to ignore. Ultra-short throw laser projectors like this offer the kind of big brightness and flexibility that makes them excellent choices as TV replacers for the living room. Just add a media streamer.View Deal

Sony VPL-VW270ES 4K projector £4999 £4499 at Amazon

A tiny discount but anything you can get off what is one of the best projectors out there is well worth jumping at. This native 4K model offers an incredibly immersive picture with a brilliant sense of depth and insight, and some of the smoothest action around.View Deal