Best PlayStation Plus deals 2021

Whether you've just taken delivery of a shiny new PS5, or want to make the most of a much-loved PS4, PS3 or PS Vita, PlayStation Plus is a must-have. Not only will it allow you to engage in epic online multiplayer battles, it'll grant you access to free games every month!

Membership to PlayStation Plus costs £50/$60 per year but we've found deals of up to 50 per cent off. You'll find a handy price comparison below, along with some serious savings and unmissable deals. You can opt for a shorter subscription – but the 12 month membership represents the best value.

Read on and we'll explain all the exciting benefits of PlayStation Plus – including how to get free games – and reveal the lowest prices.

PlayStation Plus benefits

The major benefit of joining PlayStation Plus is that it allows you to play PS5 and PS4 online multiplayer games. That means you'll be able to take on players all over the world and battle your way to the top in games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21 and Demon's Souls to name but three.

Membership also gets you two free PS5 or PS4 games each month. Here's a peek at this month's games. Sony tends to be very generous, with past freebies including huge blockbusters such as Batman: Arkham City and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as sleeper hits such as Rocket League. Not bad considering PS Plus membership costs as little as £5/$5 per month if paid annually.

But that's not all. You also get exclusive access to new character skins, new weapons for your favourite games, plus exclusive discounts across the PlayStation Network. In some cases, those savings are on top of existing discounts or sale prices. All of which means that even if you're a casual gamer, PlayStation Plus membership could quickly pay for itself.

You get 100GB of cloud storage so you can back up your hard-fought save games. It's also worth noting that PS5 owners can't back up or transfer their PS5 save games without subscribing to PlayStation Plus, so it's something of an essential purchase.

For the money, we reckon PlayStation Plus is a fantastic buy. But why pay over the odds when you can secure it a much cheaper price?

Best PlayStation Plus deals

The best-value way to get PlayStation Plus membership is to buy an annual membership, as this works out cheaper than the pay-monthly and pay-quarterly options.

Officially, the costs are £50 ($60, AU$80) annually, £20 ($25, AU$34) quarterly, or £7 ($10, AU$12) monthly, but you can save on those prices by buying your subscription from third-party sellers. The best prices available on the internet right now are shown below.

PlayStation Plus 12 month deals

Get 12 months PlayStation Plus for £50 £44.99 at CDKeys

Sign up to PlayStation Plus and enjoy online multiplayer gaming plus two free PS4 games each and every month! You'll also be showered with exclusive discounts on a host of brand new PS4 titles.View Deal

Get 12 months PlayStation Plus for $60 $29.89 at CDKeys

Live in the States? Scoot over to online retailer CDKeys and you can score a 12 month PlayStation Plus membership for the discounted price of $29.89 – a saving of 50 per cent on the usual retail price!View Deal

You also have the option to go for a quarterly PS Plus subscription. It's not quite as good value when compared to the 12 month subscription but you can still score yourself some serious savings...

PlayStation Plus 3 month deals

Get 3 months PlayStation Plus for £20 £18.99 at CDKeys

Don't want to commit to a full year? You can bag yourself a discounted three-month PS Plus membership at CDKeys, which includes ultra-fast online play for PS4 users and access to a huge library of PS4/PS3/PS Vita games.View Deal

Get 3 months PlayStation Plus for $27.39 $15.09 at CDKeys

In the US, Sony charges around $25 plus applicable taxes for a three-month PS Plus subscription. But why pay that when you can knock over $10 off Sony's price? Head to CDKeys and you can pick up a three-month PS Plus subscription for a lot less.View Deal

