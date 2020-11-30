Best Naim Mu-so 2 Cyber Monday deals 2020

The Naim Mu-so 2 is one of the best wireless speakers around. But it's so much more than that: part wireless speaker, part streaming system, the closest description is probably all-in-one hi-fi system, but that doesn't really do it justice either.

But that premium design and sound quality are reflected in its price tag. If you're looking to make a small (or big) saving, then this is one page you'll want to bookmark. With Cyber Monday here, the chances of bagging a bargain are better than ever...

The Mu-so 2 might look almost identical to the original Mu-so, but under the hood it's had a complete refresh. We're talking new drive units, new digital signal processing, extra connectivity and even a new cabinet.

Naim's streaming platform is on board, giving it UPnP streaming of hi-res music up to PCM 32-bit/384kHz, direct streaming from Spotify Connect and Tidal, Apple AirPlay 2, internet radio and Google Chromecast, which brings Deezer, Qobuz and Google Play Music to the table. Wi-fi stability has been boosted, though a wired ethernet connection is still a safer bet. Bluetooth comes as standard for playing music wirelessly straight from your phone.

In terms of physical connections, you've got USB, optical and 3.5mm inputs. There's also an HDMI ARC output, so you can enhance the audio from a compatible TV and control it through just one remote control.

But if you'd rather use Naim's smartphone app, we wouldn't blame you – it's a joy to use, simply laid out and responsive to your every action. We wish all proprietary control apps were like this.

You'll be glad to hear it performs extremely well too. The new drivers really come into their own, delivering a consummate performance across the board. Who wouldn't be interested in making a saving?

