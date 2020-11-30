Best KEF LSX Cyber Monday deals 2020

You don't need huge speakers to get premium sound. Depending on your situation, a small system – a decent one, that is – can do the job admirably, filling your room with sweet-sounding music without taking up much space.

The KEF LSX is testament to that. The compact all-in-one system won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2019, and is one of our favourite small systems around.

This page brings together all the best KEF LSX deals around, so if the LSX is available with a discount anywhere, you'll see it flagged below. And thanks to Cyber Monday, there could be blink-and-you'll-miss-them lightning deals to watch out for.

The KEF LSX can stream music via wi-fi or ethernet using DLNA or Tidal, all from within the KEF Stream app. Spotify Connect, Roon, aptX Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 also come as part of the package.

Want more? You can hook them up to a TV or mobile device, and there's a subwoofer output for adding more bass. There's even a separate app dedicated to setting up and tweaking the system's sound output. Control is quite literally at your fingertips.

Most crucially, the LSX produce a wonderfully coherent sound: it's expressive, tonally even and rhythmically astute. There's a great amount of detail on show, along with plenty of dynamic discretion.

Add to this the speakers' bright, lively colour choice, and you've got a system that demands to be heard in spaces big or small.

