The best Black Friday Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deals

As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, these five-star buds "deliver an energetic, balanced sound and brilliant noise-cancelling". They're a serious candidate for best-in-class (just a shade less transparent than the Sony WF-1000XM4) and more than capable of giving the excellent Apple AirPods Pro a run for their money.

Physically, the QuietComfort Earbuds might not be as svelte as some – and that may rightly put off those with small or shallower ears – but their bulkier build is because Bose has packed in so much technology.

As well as delivering a sonic masterclass, the QuietComfort buds live up to their name with no fewer than 11 degrees of noise canceling (from 0 to 10). A recent update has added a bunch of new features, too, including different modes of noise cancellation (Commute, Focus, Home, Music, Outdoor, Relax, Run, Walk, Work, and Workout).

There's also some new ActiveSense technology, which automatically dials up the noise-cancelling when harsh external noises – such as a passing motorbike – occur without warning. Clever.

You get six hours playback from the buds themselves and 18 hours total with the included charging case. Like to get out and about? These buds are lightweight, comfortable and weather-resistant, too, so while Bose would no doubt point you to its Sport Earbuds for athletic adventures, these are suitable for sporty stuff too.

In short, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are more than a match for any rival at this level – especially if you can pick them up at a discounted price.

