This is another Argos exclusive, and actually shares a lot of parts with its home-brand Value DAB, from the power switch on the back, to the small and hard-to-read display on the front. In most ways, though, this is a huge improvement.



This is a rather smart-looking unit. Pick it up and the budget nature of the materials is certainly revealed, but in situ in a kitchen or bedroom, it looks more expensive than it really is.



More importantly, it sounds good for the money, offering-up 6 Music's tunes with bass of decent quantity and quality, as well as a degree of tonal flexibility and definition.



Voices sound natural and full-bodied, too, and the overall balance of the unit is impressive. It's a bit cluttered next to ergonomically superior rivals, but for £35 this is a nice effort.

