Alphason Mode review

The Mode is an exquisitely built rack, that's able to handle sonics as well as aesthetics. You've just got to get past the price tag first... Tested at £1699.00

By

Our Verdict

It's pricey, but this a quality piece of furniture

For

  • Very high quality build
  • plenty of ventilation
  • extra space
  • impressive dynamics
  • taut bass

Against

  • Very expensive

This is a serious piece of kit, designed and built in the UK.

A combination of hardwood, stainless steel and glass makes for a smart look, while there are hidden, slide-out storage ‘wings' for discs and plenty of ventilation for your electronics on the shelves.

It's pricey, but this is a quality piece of furniture. Happily it passes the sonic and video test, too, helping to relay a taut bottom end and impressive dynamics.

Only the very best of the class-leaders has it beaten.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.alphasondesigns.com
Brand NameAlphason Designs
Product TypeA/V Equipment Cabinet
ManufacturerAlphason Designs Limited
Manufacturer Part NumberMOD1500-CAB-W
Product NameAlphason Mode

Technical Information

FeaturesCable Management
Maximum Screen Size Supported152.4 cm (60")
StyleContemporary

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorFloor Stand
MaterialGlass
ColourWalnut

Miscellaneous

Country of OriginUnited Kingdom