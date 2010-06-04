This is a serious piece of kit, designed and built in the UK.
A combination of hardwood, stainless steel and glass makes for a smart look, while there are hidden, slide-out storage ‘wings' for discs and plenty of ventilation for your electronics on the shelves.
It's pricey, but this is a quality piece of furniture. Happily it passes the sonic and video test, too, helping to relay a taut bottom end and impressive dynamics.
Only the very best of the class-leaders has it beaten.
Alphason Mode review
The Mode is an exquisitely built rack, that's able to handle sonics as well as aesthetics. You've just got to get past the price tag first... Tested at £1699.00
Our Verdict
For
- Very high quality build
- plenty of ventilation
- extra space
- impressive dynamics
- taut bass
Against
- Very expensive
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.alphasondesigns.com
|Brand Name
|Alphason Designs
|Product Type
|A/V Equipment Cabinet
|Manufacturer
|Alphason Designs Limited
|Manufacturer Part Number
|MOD1500-CAB-W
|Product Name
|Alphason Mode
Technical Information
|Features
|Cable Management
|Maximum Screen Size Supported
|152.4 cm (60")
|Style
|Contemporary
Physical Characteristics
|Form Factor
|Floor Stand
|Material
|Glass
|Colour
|Walnut
Miscellaneous
|Country of Origin
|United Kingdom