Wolves vs West Ham live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

West Ham United have been the surprise package of the Premier League so far. With 11 games down, the Hammers are just three points off the top of the table and have a sizeable seven-point gap over Saturday's hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers.

US soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Wolves vs West Ham live stream Date: Saturday 20th November Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

The bad news for West Ham fans is that Angelo Ogbonna looks set to miss the rest of the season. The Italian central defender will undergo surgery on his knee to repair the damage to his anterior cruciate ligaments.

Craig Dawson will come in to partner Kurt Zouma in the back line and Michail Antonio should be good to start after the forward was flown back from international duty in Jamaica on a private jet by West Ham chairman David Sullivan. There are no other injury issues for London team.

Wolves will have to continue without Pedro Neto but Bruno Lage's side have looked in decent fettle despite missing their prolific winger. Aside their recent loss at Palace, they've won three from their last five and will doubtless put up stern resistance.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Wolves vs West Ham free live stream

(Image credit: Row17)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There's no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Wolves vs West Ham live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wolves vs West Ham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Wolves vs West Ham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Wolves vs West Ham live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch a Wolves vs West Ham live stream

Sadly, Wolves vs West Ham will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Wolves vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – Wolves vs West Ham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for October

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT



Saturday 20th November

12:30pm Leicester v Chelsea

3pm Aston Villa v Brighton

3pm Burnley v Crystal Palace

3pm Newcastle v Brentford

3pm Norwich v Southampton

3pm Watford v Man Utd

3pm Wolves v West Ham

5.30pm Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday 21st November

2pm Man City v Everton

4.30pm Spurs v Leeds

Saturday 27th November

12:30pm Arsenal v Newcastle

3pm Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

3pm Liverpool v Southampton

3pm Norwich v Wolves

5.30pm Brighton v Leeds

Sunday 28th November

2pm Brentford v Everton

2pm Burnley v Spurs

2pm Leicester v Watford

2pm Man City v West Ham

4.30pm Chelsea v Man Utd

Tuesday 30 November

7.30pm Newcastle v Norwich

8.15pm Leeds v Crystal Palace