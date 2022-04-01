West Ham vs Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

"Have you got the b******s to play?" is Frank Lampard's call to his Everton team and they'll certainly need them as the blue half of Merseyside visits West Ham on Sunday in a Premier League fixture of vital importance at both ends of the table. The Hammers' form has tailed off in recent weeks. They need a win to get back among the European spots, while Everton are only three points above the relegation zone. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Everton live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a West Ham vs Everton live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while UK fans can watch on Sky.

West Ham vs Everton live stream Date: Sunday 3rd April 2022 Kick off: 2pm BST / 9am ET Venue: London Stadium, London Live stream: USA Network via Sling TV / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Is West Ham's workload finally catching up with them? Already 44 games into 2021/22 at the beginning of April, David Moyes' ruthlessly efficient counter-attacking side are showing signs of wear and tear. Jarrod Bowen hasn't played since the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the beginning of March and seems unlikely to feature again, while Michail Antonio has scored just three times in his last 29 games. The Hammers looked leggy in the 3-1 defeat at Spurs a fortnight ago and will hope the international break has refuelled a few empty tanks.

Everton boss Lampard will have been drilling his squad hard since that listless FA Cup exit to Palace. That defeat popped the balloon inflated following the Toffees' last Premier League outing, a 1-0 victory over Newcastle secured thanks to Alex Iwobi's injury-time winner.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin now has another two weeks of training under his belt, while Demarai Gray and academy graduate Anthony Gordon are probably the two Everton players to emerge from a chastening season with any credit in the bank.

The match kicks off at 2pm BST Sunday 3rd April. Follow our guide on how to watch a West Ham vs Everton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

US: Watch a West Ham vs Everton free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a West Ham vs Everton live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a West Ham vs Everton free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV . There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

West Ham vs Everton on Sling TV

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including West Ham vs Everton on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Get the first month of Sling Blue for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a West Ham vs Everton live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant West Ham vs Everton live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

UK: Watch West Ham vs Everton in 4K HDR

West Ham vs Everton will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a West Ham vs Everton live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch West Ham vs Everton with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: West Ham vs Everton live stream

The West Ham vs Everton live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including West Ham vs Everton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch West Ham vs Everton

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: West Ham vs Everton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including West Ham vs Everton, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 2nd April

Liverpool vs Watford 12:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City

Burnley vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Brentford

Leeds United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Leicester City 17:30

Sunday 3rd April

West Ham United vs Everton 14:00

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United 16:30

Monday 4th April

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 20:00

Wednesday 6th April

Burnley vs Everton 19:30

Friday 8th April

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00

Saturday 9th April

Everton vs Manchester United 12:30

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 10th April

Brentford vs West Ham United 14:00

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Norwich City vs Burnley 14:00

Manchester City vs Liverpool 16:30

Saturday 16th April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion 12:30

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April

Newcastle United vs Leicester City 14:15

West Ham United vs Burnley 14:15

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30