Watch The Time Traveller's Wife on HBO Max online and from wherever you are

The Time Traveller's Wife – the new romantic drama starring Downton Abbey's Rosie Leslie and Theo James – premieres on HBO Max, Sunday 15th May. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch The Time Traveller's Wife on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch The Time Traveller's Wife on HBO Max wherever you are.

The Time Traveller's Wife is a six-part drama written by Steven Moffat (Dr Who) and based on the bestselling novel by Audrey Niffenegger. The set-up is simple: 28-year-old librarian Henry DeTamble meets 20-year-old Clare Abshire who will become his wife. The thing is, she already knows him. Cue a magical love story that is stretched to breaking point by Henry's frequent absences.

If you like the sound of The Notebook with a dash of science fiction, you'll probably fall in love with The Time Traveller's Wife. Which is more than we can say for the critics. But then, New York Magazine famously called Star Wars – now considered one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made – "dull". So, it's best you make up your own mind.

The Time Traveller's Wife arrives on HBO Max from Sunday 15th May. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch The Time Traveller's Wife wherever you are.

How to watch The Time Traveller's Wife on HBO Max from outside the US

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching The Time Traveller's Wife online.

Do I need a US credit card?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where can I watch The Time Traveller's Wife in the UK?

The Time Traveller's Wife debuts on Sky Atlantic on Monday 16th May, the day after it arrives on HBO Max in the US.

The Time Traveller's Wife official trailer