Watch Neighbours: The Finale free online – Kylie, Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce reunite for last ever episode

Neighbours – the popular Aussie soap that has been on the air since 1985 – has come to an end. The double episode entitled Neighbours: The Finale features former cast members including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce. Lucky Aussies can watch it now on 10play – completely free! Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch Neighbours: The Finale from overseas.

How to watch Neighbours: The Finale Premiere: 28th July (Aus) | 29th July (UK) Start time: 7.30pm AEST | 9pm BST FREE streams: 10Play (opens in new tab) (AUS) | Channel 5 (UK) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) Cast: Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Kym Valentine, Carla Bonner, Ian Smith, Anne Charleston, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia

Channel 5 announced it would be dropping Neighbours in March, a move that led to makers Freemantle Media axing the show after 37 years. Writing on the official Neighbours Twitter, producers said they were "so sorry" but that after "almost 9,000 episodes", Neighbours would "cease production".

The good news is that Neighbours: The Finale has arrived, the nostalgia-tinged soap-fest features a galaxy of former stars including Hollywood actors Margot Robbie (Donna Freedman) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young).

Singer-turned-wine-mogul Kylie Minogue (Charlene Robinson) reunites with Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson), while Delta Goodrem (Nina Tucker) and Natalie Imbruglia (Beth Brennan) pop up alongside fan favourites Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) and Anne Charleston (Madge Bishop).

If you firmly believe that everybody needs good neighbours, this is your last chance to sing along to the Tony Hatch's theme tune. Aussies can watch the last-ever episode now on 10play. Make sure you know how to watch Neighbours: The Finale from where you are.

Australia: Neighbours: The Finale free live stream

(Image credit: Network 10)

If you're in Australia, you'll find a Neighbours: The Finale live stream free on 10Play.

The soap send-off airs at 7.30pm AEST (10.30am BST) on Thursday, 28th July. You can watch it now on catch up – it's completely free!

Away from home?

UK: Neighbours: The Finale free live stream

(Image credit: Freemantle Media )

Channel 5 is the place to watch the final episode of Neighbours in the UK. It airs at 9pm BST on Friday, 29th July.

The show will also be available on the My5 catch-up service, so you can shed a tear at your leisure.

