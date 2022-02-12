UFC 271 live stream and how to watch Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 online and on TV, start time, full fight

UFC 271 brings us one of the biggest heavyweight MMA clashes today: the long-awaited Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker rematch. UFC middleweight champion Adesanya first defeated Whittaker in 2019, can he defend his title once again? The high-octane main card comes live from Houston, Texas, tonight and includes a huge heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The full fight streams from the whole card are available online and on TV

UFC 271 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but German fans can watch live for only €30 on DAZN. Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 271 live stream and on TV from anywhere and the expected start time of the fights.

UFC 271 live stream Date: Saturday 12th February 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun) Adesanya vs Whittaker 2: 12am ET / 5am GMT (Sun) / 3pm AEST (Sun) Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Germany stream: DAZN(€29.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN ($70)

Israel Adesanya (21-1) and Robert Whittaker (23-5) are two of the greatest middleweights ever to enter the Octagon. The pair originally faced off in October 2019 when Nigerian Adesanya knocked out New Zealand-born Whittaker in the second round.

Since then, The Reaper has worked hard on his MMA skills and mental toughness, in hopes of taking revenge on The Last Stylebender. After an agonising, pandemic-induced wait the time has finally come to see these top-tier fighters clash.

Belt-holder Adesanya is currently unbeaten at 170lbs, having successfully defended his title after losing the light heavyweight strap last year. Meanwhile, Whittaker is arriving in Houston on the back of three massive wins.

This is a big one. Adesanya's monster punches make him the bookmaker's favourite, but Whittaker has the momentum to spring a surprise this evening.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 and access the UFC 271 live stream. Otherwise, here's how to find a cheap UFC 271 live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 271 live stream with DAZN – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch UFC 271 for less on DAZN. Subscription to the streaming service costs just €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

That's a knockout deal considering it gets you a month of sport – not just a UFC 271 live stream. You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay the Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight throughout Sunday.

UFC 271 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.



Going to be outside Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? People from those countries can simply use a VPN to access the DAZN for UFC 271 without being blocked while abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a UFC 271 live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 271 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UFC 271, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for DAZN Germany.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the UFC 271 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: UFC 271 live stream – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 271 – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $75 on top of an ESPN+ subscription. Ouch!

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to watch UFC 271 on DAZN for the equivalent of around $35. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 271 live stream – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

BT Sport 2 HD will show UFC 271 in the UK. Cord-cutters can live stream the prelims and main card – including Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. See above for details.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 271 for just £25

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Australia: UFC 271 live stream – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Aussie MMA fans who want to catch a UFC 271 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

The big fight costs a hefty AU$54.95. Adesanya and Whittaker are expected to make their way into the Octagon around 3pm AEST on Sunday. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 271 fight card – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker (UFC Middleweight Championship)

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson (middleweight)

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Prelims

Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill (women's flyweight)

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

William Knight vs Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

Early prelims

Leomana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant (light heavyweight)

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs Mike Mathetha (welterweight)

Tale of the tape – Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Name: Israel Adesanya – Robert Whittaker

Nationality: Nigerian – Australian

Date of birth: 22nd July 1989 – 20th December 1990

Height: 6ft 4 – 5ft 11in

Reach: 80 inches – 73 inches

Total fights: 22 – 28

Record: 21-1 – 23-5

Fighting talk: Whittaker on Adesanya

"I think I've let go of my ego, I know [Israel] mentioned it before and I think I did.

"Letting go of that and just enjoying the fight itself, focusing on other things has just made me much more chill and calm.

"I know why I'm doing things, how I want to do things and where I want this to end."