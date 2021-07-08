UFC 264 live stream: how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 PPV for free

A stacked UFC 264 card topped by McGregor vs Poirier 3 gets underway on Saturday night at the full capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With both Conor "Notorious" McGregor and Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier eager to settle the score, this hotly-anticipated trilogy fight could go down in UFC history. UFC 264 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US but it's cheaper in other parts of the world. Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 264 live stream for less and from anywhere.

UFC 264 live stream Date: Saturday 10th July 2021 Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET / 12pm AEST McGregor vs Poirier 3: 5am BST / 12pm ET / 2pm AEST Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport Box Office (£20) US stream: ESPN ($70) Buy tickets: AXS ($300+)

Ireland's Conor McGregor and America's Dustin Poirier first met at UFC 178 in September 2014. Back then, the "Notorious" stopped Poirier in just one minute 46 seconds via TKO, putting the confident Irishman on the path to global megastardom.

Six years later, Poirier got his revenge, winning the rematch at UFC 257. "I'm gutted, it's a tough one to swallow," a shocked McGregor said moment after leaving the Octagon. Now, it's time to complete the trilogy with a history-making night of MMA in Las Vegas.

Victory for McGregor would spell redemption for the Irish legend and could reignite his flagging UFC career, while a win for Dustin Poirier would likely deliver a title shot, so there's a huge amount at stake for both fighters. Those after some real ringside action should head over to AXS where the UFC 264 tickets where UFC 264 tickets are on sale. Prices run from $300 to $10,000.

The main card begins at 3am BST. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch the preliminaries for free. Then the main card is available on BT Sport Box Office PPV for just £20. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 264 live stream for free and from anywhere in the world.

UFC 264 free live stream with DAZN trial

(Image credit: DAZN)

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch the UFC 264 – including McGregor vs Poirier 3 – free with a DAZN free trial.

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 264 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE trial.

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

UFC 264 live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 264 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: UFC 264 live stream – McGregor vs Poirier 3

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 264 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $70. Ouch.

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 264 live stream – McGregor vs Poirier 3

(Image credit: BT Sport / UFC)

BT Sport has the rights to show UFC 264 in the UK. To watch the main card – including a McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream – you'll need to tune to BT Sport Box Office and pay-per-view.

The fights costs £19.95 through your BT TV box. You can also stream the event live at bt.com/sportboxoffice (Chromecast and AirPlay compatible) or via the BT Sport app. The price is £19.95.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch from anywhere using ExpressVPN. Scroll up for details.

BT Sport Box Office Buy McGregor vs Poirier 3 for only £19.95

Can the Notorious beat The Diamond in Las Vegas? Don't miss the highly anticipated trilogy match between two of the greatest UFC fighters ever to walk the planet (well, the octagon). View Deal

BT Sport on Sky customers, or any Sky customer who bought any of our previous BT Sport Box Office events, can use their remote control to buy UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3.

Sky customers who are new to BT Sport Box Office need to register and buy UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 here. BT Sport Box Office HD is found on channel 490.

Australia: UFC 264 live stream – McGregor vs Poirier 3

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

If you want to watch UFC 264 live stream – McGregor vs Poirier 3 – in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It'll cost AU$54.95. The headline fight is expected at 2pm AEST Sunday 11th July in Oz. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 264 fight card

Main card – starts 3am BST / 10pm ET

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 – Lightweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson – Welterweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy – Heavyweight

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya – Women’s Bantamweight

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho – Bantamweight

Preliminary card – starts 1am BST / 8pm ET

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin – Welterweight

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira – Welterweight

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria – Featherweight

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles – Middleweight

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye – Women’s Flyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares – Middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera – Flyweight

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong – Middleweight

Early prelims – starts 11pm BST/ 6pm ET

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye – Women Flyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares – Middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera – Flyweight

Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski – Middleweight

Poirier vs McGregor 3: tale of the tape

Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier

Nationality: Irish – American

Age: 32 – 31

Height: 5'9" – 5'9"

Reach: 74" – 72"

Total fights: 27 – 34

Record: 22-5 – 27-6, 1 no contest

Dana White on McGregor vs Poirier 3

"Listen, Conor McGregor is a competitor,” UFC founder Dana White told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “All you’ve got to do is look. The guy has a ton of money. He doesn’t need to fight anymore. He wants to fight. He’s a fighter to the core. What’s at stake is, yes, he wants to be back on top. He goes in there and beats the No. 1 guy in the world, he’s probably going to get the next title shot. The other thing Conor McGregor likes probably more than competition is money. When he fights, he makes a sh*tload of money. These are all still very important things to him at this point in his life.”