UEFA Europa League live stream: how to watch in 4K, anywhere in the world

There are 16 clubs still left in the UEFA Europa League with a place in the quarter-finals now at stake. Tonight, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers begin their last 16 ties. All the games are televised live on BT Sport and you don't need to be a BT TV customer enjoy the action. Here's the team news and how to watch a Europa League live stream wherever you are.

First up is LASK vs Manchester United in a coronavirus-hit first leg, played behind closed doors in Austria. There's no word on how the second leg might be attended but it certainly feels like an advantage to United. Solksjaer will be missing Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford and will likely start with surprise success Odion Ighalo up front.

Straight after that one, it's Olympiacos vs Wolves with the West Midlanders aiming to knock-out the team that stunned Arsenal in the dying minutes of the round of 32. Like United, the game will be played to an empty stadium and Wolves are not particularly happy about making the trip after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for the virus.

Wolves may also have to do without marauding midfielder Adama Traore who's struggling with a shoulder problem.

The big game in 4K, though, is north of the border where Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen will take place in front of a packed house at Ibrox. Rangers face a tough task against the side currently fourth in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen are a Champions League drop-out but will have no fans in the stands to support them in the second leg.

Steven Gerrard will leave captain James Tavernier to the latest of fitness tests while Ryan Jack and Jermain Defoe will have to wait for the second leg. Scott Arfield should be available.

Leverkusen will be without German internationals Sven Bender and Kevin Volland.

There are no new rules for the knock-out stages. If teams are tied on aggregate score after the final whistle of the second leg, then the team with more away goals goes through.

Should away goals be equal at that stage, then the game goes to extra time. If the aggregate score and away goals are still equal at the of extra time, then a penalty shoot-out ensues. VAR will be used throughout the tournament.

12th March 2020

LASK vs Manchester United - 5.55pm, BT Sport 2

Olympiacos vs Wolves - 8pm, BT Sport 2

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen - 8pm, BT Sport 3 / Ultimate

(Image credit: Wikicommons)

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based Europa League fans below, but even after spending all that money on a TV sports subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the football from another country.

There are certain territories where the Europa League football is free to watch (you can find a full list of the free Europa League broadcasters here, along with the pay channels too). So, if you're away in one of these places, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar.

Anywhere else and you'll want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your service provider will think you’re in the correct country to do so and allow you to watch the Europa League on your subscription as if you were back home.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or accessing websites people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live the Europa League football here.

Watch the Europa League live the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to enjoy the Champions League. BT Sport also has the Bundesliga, which makes a subscription this season a very decent offer.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from just £10

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal

New BT broadband and BT TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £10 each month for existing customers. Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add five BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

However you subscribe to BT Sport, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app. That means you can watch games on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch the Europa League live in 4K

BT Sport comes in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen is the chosen game for BT Sport Ultimate tonight.

The game is also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch Tottenham vs Leipzig in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

For 4K sports on BT TV, it’s a case of upgrading or purchasing the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to an existing BT subscription, or £54.99 for the full shebang if you’re a new customer starting from scratch.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.View Deal

The other option is to give yourself over to BT entirely and, right now, there's a very reasonable BT Sport/Broadband/BT TV deal on offer. It doesn't bring the very fastest speeds nor the most channels either but it still allows you to watch BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4 with access to the 4K HDR streams through the BT Sport app.

BT Sport, BT TV and BT Broadband for £35 per month

This very reasonable triple threat offer includes line rental, an HD-enabled YouView box, four BT Sport channels and access to the 4K HDR coverage through the BT Sport app on compatible devices. It's a 24-month contract with a set-up cost and a 36Mb fibre connection. View Deal

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch the Europa League live the USA

UEFA Europa League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action free on Spanish language network Univision. The rest, you’ll have to pay for and the rights are shared out between Univision Deportes Network and Turner Sports.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

(Image credit: UEFA)

Europa League fixtures

The schedule for the knock-out stages of the 2019/20 Europa League is as follows:

Last 16

First leg: 12th March

Second leg: 19th March

Quarter-finals

First leg: 9th April

Second leg: 16th April

Semi-finals

First leg: 30th April

Second leg: 7th May

Final

27th May, 2020, at the at Stadion Energa, Gdańsk