Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K, team news

Times have been tough for both Tottenham and Chelsea but a win tonight could just shake off the bad vibes. There's no space for Alli or Bale in the Spurs starting XI. Mount and Werner are the driving force for Thomas Tuchel's team. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream, and in 4K, wherever you are in the world.

It's been a steady start for Chelsea under their new manager as the Blues picked up a home draw with Wolves, but the 2-0 win against Burnley at the weekend was more convincing. Tuchel has favoured a back three of Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar 'Dave' Azpilicueta and, with no goals conceded so far, he sticks with that this evening. Mendy, Kovacic and Jorginho are the other current staples. Most other positions are up for grabs

Spurs are a little more bent out of shape right now. The weekend defeat to Brighton did little to prove that the Lilywhites can win without Harry Kane. Oddly, it's an absence that the team has coped well with in the past but, now relied upon as a deep-lying player to spring Son into attack, there is a gaping hole of creativity to fill.

Rapprochement talks with Dele Alli have not seen the England man return to the squad tonight. Mourinho isn't keen to give minutes out for free. It's an attack of Bergwijn, Vinicius and Son instead.

Tottenham vs Chelsea and more for $4.99 per month

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21. That include's Thursday night's match between Tottenham and Chelsea.

You watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream and a host of other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to Peacock TV, you won't be able to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea when outside the US without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, the USA. Then navigate to Peacock TV.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Peacock TV and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in 4K

Rights to show Tottenham vs Chelsea in the UK belong to BT Sport and this Premier League fixture has been chosen for 4K coverage on BT Sport Ultimate but you can also watch in HD on BT Sport 1.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up to a monthly pass.

Add all BT Sport channels to BT TV from £15/month

All four BT Sport channels can be yours for just £15 per month if you're already a BT TV customer. Other sports packages are also available and all currently feature a half-price deal on the first three months of the 24-month contract.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining BT football games live for the rest of the season.

BT Sport on Sky TV for £30 per month

You can add the four main BT Sport channels to your Sky TV package as a one-month rolling contract. There's no access to the 4K service but you can still enjoy the football in Full HD.

BT Sport on Virgin Media from £18 per month

Add all five BT Sport channels to your Virgin Media subscription including access to the 4K UHD experience. If you log into your Virgin Media account, you may also find that there are special offers available to you which could reduce the price even further.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.