Super Bowl live stream and how to watch Bengals vs Rams on Super Bowl Sunday online and on TV, 3-13, 2nd quarter

Looking for a Super Bowl live stream? The Bengals vs Rams is underway and it's time to tune in with the score already at 3-13 to the Rams in the second quarter. Whether you're all set with cable TV, tuning in on a free-to-air Super Bowl broadcast from around the world or hunting for a Super Bowl live stream online for you big screen TV or laptop, we have everything you need to know on how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl wherever you are in the world, online an on TV, on Super Bowl Sunday, just below.

Super Bowl free live stream: BBC iPlayer | 7Plus (maybe require a VPN)

Bengals vs Rams is going to be one hell of a show today with halftime performances from SoFi Stadium local superstars like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre along with Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all set alongside the on-field action.

The 70,240-seater, $5.5 billion venue is the most expensive Super Bowl stadium ever and comes fitted with one of the world's largest 4K HDR video displays to watch live and action replays of every Super Bowl play.

But for those at home looking to tune into Joe Burrows' form-busting Bengals taking on Matthew Stafford's LA Rams, the good news is that there are plenty of options for how to watch Super Bowl 56 online, on cable and even for free no matter where you are. We have full details for anyone searching for a Super Bowl live stream just below. Read on.

Watching the Super Bowl without cable? Everything you need to know

Super Bowl live stream: how to watch free

NFL fans all over the world can watch a Super Bowl live stream free of charge on:

UK: free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 11.30pm GMT.

US: free on NBCSports.com, and the NFL / Yahoo Sports apps, from 6.30pm ET.

Australia: free on Channel 7 and 7Plus from 10.30 AEDT.

Mexico: free on TV Azteca 7 from 5.30pm CDMX.

Germany: free on ProSieben from 12.30am CET (Monday).

US: other options include Sling (3-day free trial) and FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Stuck away from home? Use a VPN to access any free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere. Follow the steps below.

Watch a 2022 Super Bowl live stream using a VPN

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN will stop you getting geo-blocked from your usual Super Bowl live stream. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend. It offers a 30-day money back guarantee and 24/7 customer support. You can use it to watch the Super Bowl on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more, there's three months free when you sign-up.

Super Bowl live stream in USA

Super Bowl 2022 is on NBC cable TV in the US but you can watch it without cable too. Cord-cutters can try Peacock TV ($4.99/month) or watch for free on the NFL and Yahoo Sports apps. You can also try the NFL Game Pass for $0.99.

If you'd like to tune into the NBC coverage and all the Super Bowl commercials that go with it, try a three-day free trial of Sling Blue or a 7-day free trial of FuboTV.

Super Bowl live stream in Canada

Unlike the UK and USA, Canadians have to pay to watch the Super Bowl. This is because action will be live on DAZN in Canada. Subscription to DAZN costs $20 CAD (£12/$16) a month. It's also available on Canadian cable TV too.

Those from the US, Australia and UK currently in Canada can use a VPN to watch a free Super Bowl live stream instead.

Super Bowl live stream in the UK

Anyone in the UK can watch the 2022 Super Bowl for free on BBC Two. You can also watch a Super Bowl live stream on BBC iPlayer. Sign up for a BBC account and away you go.

Away from the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to avoid being geo-blocked.

Super Bowl live stream in Australia

Channel 7 and the 7Plus streaming service have free-to-air rights for the 2022 Super Bowl in Australia. You can pick up a free Super Bowl live stream on 7Plus without a hitch. Kick off is at 9:30am AEST on Monday 14th February.

Super Bowl halftime show

Don't go too far at halftime. Blink and you could miss the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. It's only 12 minutes long and it's set to be one of the best in years.

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are the co-headline acts.

Can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl in 4K?

Super Bowl 2022 is not available in 4K. So far, it's only US network Fox that has broadcast the Super Bowl in 4K and, seeing as it's on NBC and not Fox this year, then it's HD only.