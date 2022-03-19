Spurs vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

There are few fixtures which get West Ham fans pumping more than a trip to arch rivals Tottenham. Sure, Spurs are more interested in their North London neighbours to get too worked up and acknowledge this as an actual derby, but that only adds to the spice in the claret-and-blue end. This game, however, is of vital importance as fifth play sixth. This could be a proper Cockney tear-up. Make sure you know how to watch a Spurs vs West Ham live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Spurs vs West Ham live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while UK fans can watch on Sky.

Spurs vs West Ham live stream Date: Sunday 20th March 2022 Kick off: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Spurs remain consistently inconsistent, but there's little doubting the progress they've made under firebrand boss Antonio Conte, who never seems more than 10 seconds from threatening to resign. There have been defeats to Chelsea (three of them), Burnley, Southampton and Middlesbrough in the FA Cup but the Lilywhites have also beaten league leaders Manchester City and put four past Leeds and five past Everton. Harry Kane is finally showing some form and has scored seven goals in his last six league games, while January arrival Dejan Kulusevski has slotted in well behind the England captain.

For the Hammers, meanwhile, David Moyes will be desperate for a repeat of the zippy performance which earned a 2-1 home win against Aston Villa last weekend as the East Londoners continue to fight for the Champions League spots. How they recover from the exertions of Thursday night's stunning extra-time victory over Sevilla in the Europa League will play a big role in this fixture, with top scorer Michail Antonio posting plenty of miles on the clock this term and Jarrod Bowen unlikely to feature with a persistent heel problem.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 20th March. Follow our guide on how to watch a Spurs vs West Ham live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Spurs vs West Ham free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Spurs vs West Ham live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Spurs vs West Ham live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Spurs vs West Ham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Watch Spurs vs West Ham in 4K HDR

Spurs vs West Ham will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Spurs vs West Ham live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Spurs vs West Ham with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Spurs vs West Ham live stream

The Spurs vs West Ham live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Spurs vs West Ham – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Spurs vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Spurs vs West Ham, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

