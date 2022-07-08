South Africa vs Wales live stream and how to watch the second Test rugby for free

Wales face the Springboks again on Saturday in the second Test of their tour of South Africa. Wayne Pivac's side lost agonisingly last weekend, with Damian Willemse converting a penalty to put the world champions up by 32 points to 29 with the last kick of the game. Can Wales get revenge in Bloemfontein? The match is on Sky in the UK and Stan Sport (7-day free trial) in Australia, with kick-off at 4.05pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream from wherever you are.

Wales head coach Pivac has made just one change to his XV, with Josh Adams moving to the bench and winger Alex Cuthbert taking his place in the starting line-up. With Tomas Francis returning home during the week, the uncapped Sam Wainwright is among the replacements. Wyn Jones will also be available.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber is focusing on building strength in depth before next year's Rugby World Cup, with six debutants among 14 changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's game. Uncapped Kurt-Lee Arendse and Evan Roos will start, while Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruan Nortje, Dean Fourie and Grant Williams are all named on the bench. Eben Etzebeth is the only Springbok to keep his place in the XV.

The winner of the three-match July Test series will be awarded the Prince William Cup. Follow our guide to watch a free South Africa vs Wales live stream from where you are.

South Africa vs Wales free live stream

In Australia, rugby fans can watch the Test series – including South Africa vs Wales – live on Stan Sport with a 7-day free trial. (Requires Stan subscription; 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)).

Of course the free trial Stan access is only available to Australians, so if you're an Aussie subscriber overseas, make sure to use a VPN so that you can watch South Africa vs Wales live on Stan wherever you are (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Watch South Africa vs Wales 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant South Africa vs Wales rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

UK: watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream

Sky Sports has you covered for all three South Africa vs Wales Test matches. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now passes provide instant streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football and more.

Aussies in the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch free with a Stan Sport 7-day trial. See details above.

USA: watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream

FloRugby (opens in new tab) has bagged the rights to the South Africa vs Wales live stream in the USA.

Fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 per month (opens in new tab) or $150 for the year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

South Africa: South Africa vs Wales live stream

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Wales' tour of South Africa in SA. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform.

South Africa vs Wales Test series fixtures 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Saturday 9th July 2022

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Saturday 16th July 2022

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)