Roma vs Feyenoord live stream and how to watch the 2022 Europa Conference League final for free online and on TV, team news

You could hear the sniggers continent-wide when the Europa Conference League first drew breath nine months ago, but Roma meet Feyenoord in Albania for the inaugural final after a tournament full of upsets, intrigue and plenty of fun. Jose Mourinho has enjoyed a season of typical rancour at the Giallorossi, while the Rotterdam club seek to become the competition's first Dutch winners, a feat they have already achieved in the European Cup, UEFA Cup and Intercontinental Cup. Make sure you know how to watch a Roma vs Feyenoord live stream from anywhere in the world.

The game is free-to-air in the on the BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab). Away from the UK right now? Watch a Roma vs Feyenoord free live stream from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

The teams are in and Roma start as expected with top scorer Tammy Abraham up front, flanked by Nicolo Zaniolo and youngster Nicola Zalewski. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Kristante all start in midfield, with Chris Smalling at the back.

For Feyenoord, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson starts in their front three, with Luis Sinesterra their centre-forward. Powerful midfielder Guus Til starts in midfield, while Justin Bijlow returns in goal as captain, the keeper recovering from injury to make the Rotterdam club's starting lineup.

Life is seldom dull with Jose Mourinho around. Roma limped home in sixth in the Serie A season, after winning just one of their final six games to throw away any outside chance of securing Champions League football next term. The Giallorossi have been no more consistent in the Conference, memorably losing 6-1 at Norwegian existentialists Bodo/Glimt in the group stage but overcoming Leicester in the semi-finals with a typically bus-parking display.

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has 27 goals in all competitions this season – setting a record for an Englishman in Serie A in the process – while former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has also impressed this term. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles complete the distinctly Premier League feel.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have been the epitome of Europa Conference League consistency. The club on the Meuse finished third behind Ajax and PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie and are yet to taste defeat in this competition, despite coming up against Union Berlin, Slavia Prague and Marseille. Spartak Moscow's 24-year-old loanee Guus Til has impressed as an all-action attacking midfielder in an experienced squad led by skipper Jens Toornstra and former Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Arena Kombëatre in Tiraba, Albania, tonight, Wednesday 25th May, 2022. You can catch the 2022 Europa Conference League final on Paramount Plus in the States or free on BT Sport in the UK but read on for more details on how to watch a Roma vs Feyenoord live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Roma vs Feyenoord free live stream

UK broadcaster BT Sport is airing the 2022 Europa Conference League Final for free. Viewers in the UK can watch the Roma vs Feyenoord free live stream plus all the build up coverage for free, live on the BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab) from 7.30pm BST (2.30pm ET). You can also tune in on the BT Sport website (opens in new tab) or by using the BT Sports app on smart TVs, the Xbox One and Apple TV too.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can watch the BT Sport 2022 Europa Conference League Final free live stream wherever you are in the world (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Roma vs Feyenoord will also be shown on BT Sport 1 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K) for BT Sport customers.

Watch a Roma vs Feyenoord live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Roma vs Feyenoord live stream service, you won't be able to access coverage from outside your own country. The service provider will know your location based on your IP address, and automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Roma vs Feyenoord

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for watching BT Sport from abroad:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UEFA Europa Conference League, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BT Sport.

3. Then head over to BT Sport on YouTube (opens in new tab) and enjoy the Roma vs Feyenoord live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Watch a Roma vs Feyenoord live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Europa Conference League games live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $4.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Roma vs Feyenoord starts at 3pm ET on Thursday.

Of course, Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Roma vs Feyenoord in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Europa Conference League (including Roma vs Feyenoord), Champions League and Europa League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Roma vs Feyenoord live stream

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game – including Roma vs Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final – live on DAZN (opens in new tab).

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

(opens in new tab) DAZN Canada: Watch Roma vs Feyenoord (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every UEFA Europa League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month and you can cancel any time.

DAZN is only available within Canada, so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Europa Conference League 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times are in BST



Final – 25th May 2022

Roma vs Feyenoord, 8pm