Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch the Europa League semi-final second leg online

RB Leipzig bring a precious 1-0 lead to Ibrox on Thursday night hoping to make their first major European final. Only four sides have ever overcome a first-leg defeat to reach the Europa League final. Can Rangers make it five? Make sure you know how to watch a Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream from anywhere in the world.

In the US soccer fans can stream Rangers vs RB Leipzig free on Paramount+ with this 7-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're based in the US but currently stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream Date: Thursday 5th May 2022 Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Location: Ibrox, Glasgow Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

With Celtic just one win away from effectively regaining the Scottish Premiership title, the blue side of Glasgow will be hoping European glory can make up for the disappointment of handing the trophy straight back to their city rivals. Rangers are winless in their last three home games against German clubs, but have already triumphed over Borussia Dortmund over two legs on their way to the semi-finals.

After going 15 unbeaten in all competitions, RB Leipzig have lost two Bundesliga games in a row, which puts their chances of Champions League qualification under serious threat. Winning the Europa League could be their only route into Europe's top competition, so Domenico Tedesco will be hoping his side can find their form again in Glasgow.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at Ibrox on Thursday 5th May 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Rangers vs RB Leipzig free live stream

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Europa League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $4.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Rangers vs RB Leipzig starts at 3pm ET on Thursday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream service, you won't be able to access coverage from outside your own country. The service provider will know your location based on your IP address, and automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Rangers vs RB Leipzig

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for watching Paramount Plus from abroad:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UEFA Europa League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Rangers vs RB Leipzig in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Europa League (including Rangers vs RB Leipzig), Champions League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Rangers vs RB Leipzig in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League.

Rangers vs RB Leipzig will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The game kicks off at 8pm GMT, and the build-up starts at 7pm.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £20 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League and Europa League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Canada: Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game – including Rangers vs RB Leipzig – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

DAZN is only available within Canada, so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Europa League 2021/22 fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All kick-off times are in BST



Semi finals - 5th May 2022

8pm - Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham

8pm - Rangers vs RB Leipzig

Final



8pm - 18th May 2022